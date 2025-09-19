БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Six Arrested in a Special Operation against Drug Trafficking in Burgas

The police found about 10 grammes of methamphetamine, an electronic scale and numerous plastic bags and cash amounting to nearly 28,000 BGN

шестима души задържани спецакция наркоразпространението бургас

Five men and one woman from the Burgas district of Pobeda have been detained during a joint specialised police operation carried out by the Criminal Police Department of the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the Special Tactical Actions unit, and the First Regional Police Department.

The operation targeted private residences on Opalchenska and Vladislav streets. At a property on Opalchenska Street, occupied by a 43-year-old man with a criminal record, police discovered approximately 10 grams of crystalline substance (methamphetamine), an electronic scale, and numerous plastic bags used for packaging the drugs. Cash totalling nearly BGN 28,000 was also seized.

The property owner, his wife, and their two sons were all arrested. A pre-trial investigation has been opened. It is noted that the same family was previously detained in May of this year, when authorities found nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine and a large sum of money at their home.

During the operation, two additional residences in the district, occupied by two brothers with prior criminal records, were also searched. At an apartment on Vladislav Street, police seized dry cannabis, an electronic scale, and “jumper” style bags. Both the 24-year-old resident and his 26-year-old brother were arrested on the spot.

The investigation continues under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office.

