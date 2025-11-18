БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Six Flights Diverted and Five Cancelled as Fierce Winds Paralyse Operations at the Capital’s Airport

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
EN
Запази

Passengers and airlines were facing serious difficulties

един човек задържан друг болница саморазправа летището софия

Gale-force winds on Tuesday caused significant disruption to flights at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, with footage circulated on social media showing passengers’ reactions — among them several well-known Bulgarian actors.

The strong southerly winds forced multiple aircraft to divert away from the capital.

Ivan Dyaksov, Deputy Director-General of Bulgaria’s Air Traffic Services Authority, told the BNT programme The Day Begins on November 18 that the turbulent conditions had created serious operational challenges:

    “Six flights were diverted to alternative airports and five were cancelled. In such situations, the decision to land always rests with the captain. Our air-traffic controllers’ task is to provide accurate information — namely wind speed and direction. We receive this data at runway level, but it can differ from the conditions on approach. Still, the decision to go around or divert lies with the aircraft’s captain, in coordination with their operations centre.”

    Dyaksov explained that the severe gusts were linked to a foehn effect, which produced wind speeds of up to 100 km/h:

    “The foehn effect — the anomaly we experienced yesterday and which is still ongoing — resulted in a very strong southerly wind of nearly 100 km/h, misaligned with the runway. It was an exceptionally difficult day; colleagues with more than 25 years’ experience said they could not recall similar conditions.”

    He added that some of the flights diverted due to the strong winds had since managed to return to Sofia. Although gusts of up to 60 km/h were still being recorded, there were no further diversions. Dyaksov urged passengers to remain calm during such weather-related disruptions.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
    1
    Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
    Заради силен вятър: Пренасочиха полети от летището в София
    2
    Заради силен вятър: Пренасочиха полети от летището в София
    Ученик от елитна гимназия във Варна хванат да разпространява синтетичен наркотик
    3
    Ученик от елитна гимназия във Варна хванат да разпространява...
    Христо Марков е новият изпълнителен директор на НАП
    4
    Христо Марков е новият изпълнителен директор на НАП
    Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл" Евгени Маняхин
    5
    Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл"...
    Протестиращата майка Дияна Хърка прекрати гладната си стачка
    6
    Протестиращата майка Дияна Хърка прекрати гладната си стачка

    Най-четени

    Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
    1
    Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
    Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
    2
    Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
    Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
    3
    Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
    Жители на столичния квартал "Слатина" недоволни - не искат строеж
    4
    Жители на столичния квартал "Слатина" недоволни - не...
    Гледайте на живо Турция – България в Бурса по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
    5
    Гледайте на живо Турция – България в Бурса по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
    Новият български сериал "Мамник" – скоро по БНТ и Bulgaria ON AIR
    6
    Новият български сериал "Мамник" – скоро по БНТ и...

    More from: Bulgaria

    EC Projects Slowdown in Bulgarian Economy Growth
    EC Projects Slowdown in Bulgarian Economy Growth
    Hristo Markov Appointed Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency Hristo Markov Appointed Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency
    Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
    USA Grants Temporary Exemption for Bulgaria Regarding the Sanctions against Lukoil USA Grants Temporary Exemption for Bulgaria Regarding the Sanctions against Lukoil
    Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
    Wave of Reactions after the Parking Reform in Sofia Wave of Reactions after the Parking Reform in Sofia
    Чете се за: 08:02 мин.
    The European Parliament’s Democracy Monitoring Group Has Invited Georgi Georgiev, Marian Bachev, and Anton Slavchev for a Hearing The European Parliament’s Democracy Monitoring Group Has Invited Georgi Georgiev, Marian Bachev, and Anton Slavchev for a Hearing
    Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
    Woman and Two Men Arrested for Kidnapping 21-Year-Old Woman in Svilengrad Woman and Two Men Arrested for Kidnapping 21-Year-Old Woman in Svilengrad
    Чете се за: 01:55 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл" Евгени Маняхин
    Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл"...
    Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
    У нас
    Като за Гинес - бързи и почерпени: Варненски полицаи преследваха 100 км пиян шофьор Като за Гинес - бързи и почерпени: Варненски полицаи преследваха 100 км пиян шофьор
    Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
    У нас
    Съдът оправда Лена Бориславова по делото за документна измама Съдът оправда Лена Бориславова по делото за документна измама
    Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
    У нас
    Бюджетната комисия прие за първо четене бюджета на общественото осигуряване Бюджетната комисия прие за първо четене бюджета на общественото осигуряване
    Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
    У нас
    Глобален срив на "Cloudflare" направи недостъпни сайтове...
    Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
    По света
    Четиримата, точили гориво за 1 милион лева от "Лукойл",...
    Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
    У нас
    Бюджет 2026 влиза в НС: Парламентарните комисии обсъждат план-сметката
    Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
    У нас
    Предлагат единен електронен билет за влак, автобус, самолет и воден...
    Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ