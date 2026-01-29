Sixteen Arrested in Bulgaria-Led Operation Against Illegal Migration, Europol-Coordinated

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Investigative actions have also been carried out on the territory of Greece

Снимка: ГДБОП

Sixteen Bulgarian and foreign nationals have been arrested in a major operation targeting illegal migration, Bulgaria’s General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) has announced on January 29.

The operation was carried out on 27 January 2026 in Sofia, Targovishte and the municipality of Breznik by officers from GDBOP, the General Directorate Border Police and the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs.

Those detained are alleged leaders and members of an organised criminal group involved in migrant smuggling. The specialised operation was coordinated by Europol within the framework of a Regional Operational Task Force (OTF ITER), established to investigate migrant smuggling networks..

Investigative actions were also conducted in Greece in relation to two of the individuals involved in the criminal scheme. In Bulgaria, six homes and offices were searched, during which police seized mobile phones and SIM cards, electronic devices, debit cards, receipts for money transfers, vehicle registration documents for cars used in migrant trafficking, and other materials relevant to the investigation.

Seven people have been charged with participation in an organised criminal group operating for financial gain since April 2024, under Article 321, paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code. Two of them have been identified as leaders of the group, while the remaining five are accused of being members.

By order of the supervising prosecutor, five of the accused have been detained for up to 72 hours, one is being held in connection with another case, and one is currently being sought.

Witnesses have been questioned, including before a judge.

The pre-trial proceedings are being conducted by GD for Combatting Organised Crime under the guidance and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

Photos by General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime

