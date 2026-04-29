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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Slight Drop in Temperatures Expected over the Weekend across Bulgaria, Followed by Return to Sunny Weather at the Beginning of Next Week

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Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
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слабо понижение температурите уикенда слънце новата седмица
Снимка: Татяна Добролюбова

Today, April 29, many areas across Bulgaria will experience short-lived but locally intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. In south-western regions, warnings remain in place for significant precipitation totals, with conditions also favourable for hail.

Maximum temperatures will range between 13°C and 20°C, reaching up to around 23°C in south-western areas. In Sofia, highs are expected to be around 18°C. A moderate north–north-easterly wind will prevail.

Over the next 24 hours, cloudy conditions are expected nationwide with widespread rainfall. Minimum temperatures will range between 5°C and 11°C, while daytime highs will vary from around 8°C in northern regions to 18°C in parts of the south. In Sofia, temperatures will be around 7°C overnight and 9°C during the day.

A moderate, and temporarily strong, north-easterly wind is expected over the Danube Plain and eastern Bulgaria.

A first- and second-degree weather warning for significant rainfall has been issued for western and central parts of the country.

In mountainous areas, heavy rain and thunderstorms are also expected, particularly in south-western massifs, where hail is possible. Snowfall is forecast on higher peaks.

On Friday, rainfall will be less widespread and weaker. Northerly winds will ease, but conditions will remain relatively cold for early May, with lows between 2°C and 7°C and highs between 10°C and 15°C.

On Saturday, light rain is still expected in places, mainly in mountainous regions. Temperatures will drop slightly further overnight but rise marginally during the day.

In the first days of next week, mostly sunny conditions are expected with a low chance of precipitation, and temperatures will gradually increase.


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