Snow and Unprepared Drivers Disrupt Traffic at Petrohan Pass

Snowfall at Petrohan Pass (a mountain pass that connects Sofia district with the northwestern Montana district) has caused difficulties for motorists, with poor preparation among some drivers worsening the situation. A lorry crash has also blocked traffic on the route from Botevgrad to Mezdra.

Snow started falling in the Petrohan pass earlier today, February 17, and has already led to problems for a number of drivers. In several locations this afternoon, vehicles were unable to negotiate the steep bends and were forced to turn back.

Traffic disruption has also been reported in other parts of north-western Bulgaria. The main international route in the area has been completely closed near the village of Ruzhintsi, although the Road Infrastructure Agency has not specified the exact reason.

On another section of the same route, E-79 road, between Botevgrad and Mezdra, a crashed lorry has halted traffic at kilometre 170, though only in the direction from Botevgrad towards Mezdra. Movement has also been hindered on the road between Lom and Kozloduy due to snow accumulation on the roadway.

Snow continues to fall in many parts of north-western Bulgaria, with temperatures expected to drop sharply. Drivers are being urged to exercise particular caution and ensure they are properly prepared for severe winter conditions, as icy surfaces may form in many areas.