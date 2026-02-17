БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria Will Be Represented on 19 February in Washington at the First Meeting of the Board of Peace

Bulgaria will be represented on 19 February 2026 in Washington, D.C. at the first meeting of the Boaed of Peace, organised by US President Donald Trump, the Foreign Ministry said on February 17.

The Bulgarian delegation will be led by Ivan Naydenov, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Other members of the delegation include Konstantin Dimitrov, Director-General for Political Affairs at the ministry, and Stefka Yovcheva, Chargé d’Affaires at Bulgaria’s embassy in Washington.

The delegation will represent the country at a time that coincides with a period of government change in Bulgaria, following the resignation of the cabinet.

