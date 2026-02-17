Heavy Snow Causes Traffic Disruptions Between 'Pamporovo' Ski Resort and Village of Progled

Numerous vehicles have become stranded on the road between the 'Pamporovo' ski resort and the junction for Progled Village (Smolyan district, Southern Bulgaria) due to heavy snowfall and hazardous driving conditions, the District Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Smolyan reported on February 17.

Traffic Police teams are redirecting drivers via the Rozhen Pass. One bus became stuck on a steep section of the route. Authorities are urging motorists to use the alternative route through Rozhen Pass.

Snow continues to fall across the higher areas of the Rhodope Mountains. Restrictions remain in place for heavy goods vehicles on both Rozhen and Prevala passes.

Source: BTA