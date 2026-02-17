БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Police in Burgas Disrupt Synthetic Drug Lab in Private Home

разбита нарколаборатория в Бургас, шестима задържани
Снимка: Од на МВР - Бургас

The Police in the coastal city of Burgas uncovered a narcotics laboratory during a specialised operation at a private residence on Opalchenska Street in the Pobeda District. The operation took place around 3:00 PM on February 17.

Inside the house, occupied by a 45-year-old man with a previous criminal record, officers discovered numerous precursors for synthetic drug production, approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, and nearly 4.5 litres of liquid methamphetamine stored in two plastic containers.

During the inspection, two young men, aged 21 and 22 (the latter with a criminal record), were found in the act of preparing the narcotics.

Subsequently, three more individuals connected to the operation, along with the property owner, were detained.

All six men are being held in custody under police order for up to 24 hours. A pre-trial investigation has been opened.

