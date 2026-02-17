БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
От МВР публикуваха доклад от проверка за разследвания...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият за катастрофата...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
"Мяра": Пет партии влизат в парламента, две са...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Учител от плевенско село е задържан за педофилия
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Кметът на Бистрица за палежа: Къщата беше задимена, може...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Разчистен е голям участък с паднала скална маса, която...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Mobilises 173 Snow-Clearing Vehicles Ahead of Expected Snowfall Tonight

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
васил терзиев имаме пълна готовност снегопочистването софия

Sofia Municipality has confirmed that 173 snow-ploughing machines are on standby ahead of the anticipated snowfall this evening, February 17. Forecasts predict that after 18:00, rain will turn to snow as temperatures drop from +5°C to 0°C, with a snow cover of 3–5 cm expected.

A coordinated plan is in place to keep streets, boulevards, public transport routes and main road arteries clear. Snow removal and anti-icing measures will commence as soon as the snowfall begins.

Tonight, 151 machines are deployed across the city districts. An additional 14 vehicles are allocated to the southern arc of the Sofia Ring Road, along with equipment for municipal roads in the districts of Bankya, Novi Iskar, Kremikovtsi, Vitosha and Pancharevo, the municipality added.

In the Vitosha Nature Park, five snow-clearing machines have been operating over the past few days to push back snow and sand road surfaces. Currently, eight vehicles are on standby to service the two main mountain roads – Dragalevtsi to Aleko Hut and Boyana to Zlatni Mostove – if necessary.

Municipal teams will continuously monitor conditions and respond promptly to any changes in the weather.

Drivers are urged to use vehicles equipped for winter conditions and to travel with caution, maintaining appropriate speeds.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Случаят "Петрохан": БНТ се сдоби с показанията на бащата на Валери Андреев
3
Случаят "Петрохан": БНТ се сдоби с показанията на бащата...
От ПП предупреждават, че ще предприемат правни действия срещу всеки, който ги свързва със случая "Петрохан"
4
От ПП предупреждават, че ще предприемат правни действия срещу...
Жителите на село Българи изразяват притеснения във връзка с полицейската акция и случващото се около Калушев
5
Жителите на село Българи изразяват притеснения във връзка с...
"Животът ми е в опасност": Пред БНТ говори съседът на Калушев след разпита в полицията
6
"Животът ми е в опасност": Пред БНТ говори съседът на...

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
2
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от 5 януари
3
Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
4
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Разследването сочи: Двойно убийство и самоубийство в кемперa на "Околчица"
5
Разследването сочи: Двойно убийство и самоубийство в кемперa на...
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в частното училище край София
6
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в...

More from: Bulgaria

"Lex.bg": Legal Proceedings Continue Over Election of BNT Director General
"Lex.bg": Legal Proceedings Continue Over Election of BNT Director General
Heavy Snow Causes Traffic Disruptions Between 'Pamporovo' Ski Resort and Village of Progled Heavy Snow Causes Traffic Disruptions Between 'Pamporovo' Ski Resort and Village of Progled
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
The 'Petrohan' Case: BNT Obtains Testimony from Valeri Andreev’s Father The 'Petrohan' Case: BNT Obtains Testimony from Valeri Andreev’s Father
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia Accuses Four Over Fraudulent Disability Employment Claims European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia Accuses Four Over Fraudulent Disability Employment Claims
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Sofia Municipality Launches Procedure to Procure 80 New Trams Sofia Municipality Launches Procedure to Procure 80 New Trams
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Five Parties Likely to Enter Next Parliament, Two More Within Reach — Poll Five Parties Likely to Enter Next Parliament, Two More Within Reach — Poll
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

Водещи новини

От МВР публикуваха доклад от проверка за разследвания срещу сдружението на Ивайло Калушев
От МВР публикуваха доклад от проверка за разследвания срещу...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият за катастрофата Георги Александров остава в ареста Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият за катастрофата Георги Александров остава в ареста
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Нова версия за атаките срещу кмета на Бистрица Самуил Попов Нова версия за атаките срещу кмета на Бистрица Самуил Попов
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Цената на потребителската кошница се е повишила с 1 евро за седмица Цената на потребителската кошница се е повишила с 1 евро за седмица
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
"Мяра": Пет партии влизат в парламента, две са на ръба
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
"Животът ми е в опасност": Пред БНТ говори съседът на...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Учител от плевенско село е задържан за педофилия
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
"Лекс.bg": Продължават съдебните производства във връзка...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ