Sofia Mobilises 173 Snow-Clearing Vehicles Ahead of Expected Snowfall Tonight

Sofia Municipality has confirmed that 173 snow-ploughing machines are on standby ahead of the anticipated snowfall this evening, February 17. Forecasts predict that after 18:00, rain will turn to snow as temperatures drop from +5°C to 0°C, with a snow cover of 3–5 cm expected.

A coordinated plan is in place to keep streets, boulevards, public transport routes and main road arteries clear. Snow removal and anti-icing measures will commence as soon as the snowfall begins.

Tonight, 151 machines are deployed across the city districts. An additional 14 vehicles are allocated to the southern arc of the Sofia Ring Road, along with equipment for municipal roads in the districts of Bankya, Novi Iskar, Kremikovtsi, Vitosha and Pancharevo, the municipality added.

In the Vitosha Nature Park, five snow-clearing machines have been operating over the past few days to push back snow and sand road surfaces. Currently, eight vehicles are on standby to service the two main mountain roads – Dragalevtsi to Aleko Hut and Boyana to Zlatni Mostove – if necessary.

Municipal teams will continuously monitor conditions and respond promptly to any changes in the weather.

Drivers are urged to use vehicles equipped for winter conditions and to travel with caution, maintaining appropriate speeds.