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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Snow Is Falling in Higher Areas of North-Western Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
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сняг вали високите части северозападна българия

Snow fell in the higher parts of north-western Bulgaria on April 30.

Despite a significant rise in temperatures over recent weeks, winter has returned, and a light snow cover has already formed in the higher areas of the Balkan Mountains in the country’s north-west.

The Petrohan Pass remains open to traffic in both directions, but overnight there is a risk of ice forming in many places. Drivers are being urged to set off well prepared for all conditions, including winter driving.

The Regional Road Authority in Montana has warned motorists who have already switched from winter to summer tyres to consider using alternative routes.

In addition, all drivers are advised to ensure their vehicles are in good technical condition and to carry sufficient fuel, in case they are delayed on the road for an extended period.

Rain fell across almost the entire north-western region of Bulgaria throughout the day.

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