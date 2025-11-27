Socialist Party Hinted It May Reconsider Its Participation in the Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed serious concern over the postponement of the 2026 budget procedure, warning that the delay endangers key social policies.

Speaking at a briefing at the party headquarters on Pozitano 20 on November 27, Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Anastas Zafirov said the decision to defer the budget, made by the Council for Joint Governance, leaves essential social programmes exposed.

"At a time when our country needs stability, predictability, and protection for citizens, the postponement of the 2026 budget raises serious concern," Zafirov said. "The full withdrawal of the budget would mean there would be no funds for salaries, maternity support, pensions, aid to young families, or the financing of critical systems and social policies agreed upon and included in the budget," said Anatas Zafirov.

He announced that a joint meeting had been held between the Executive Bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the BSP Coalition Council.

“We state the following: the complete withdrawal of the 2026 budget would mean that there will be no funds for salaries, maternity benefits, pensions, support for young families, financing of key public systems, and all social policies that have been agreed upon and included in the draft budget. All of them would be put at risk.”

The 2026 draft budget is the most socially oriented budget ever prepared in Bulgaria, Zafirov emphasised. According to him, the financial plan ensures real income growth and protection of the dignity of Bulgarian citizens and the working poor.

“This budget should serve as a shield in conditions of inflation, uncertainty and, above all, as protection for the people ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. We have made concrete commitments to Bulgarian citizens. Fulfilling them and stabilizing the country were the reasons we agreed to participate in this governing formula. There can be no compromises regarding incomes, families, pensions, people’s health and dignity. If we are unable to fulfil these commitments and continue the social policies, BSP – United Left will reconsider its participation in the government. There is a real threat that next year Bulgaria could enter a regime of so-called ‘12th budgets’ — a model we saw for several consecutive years, which led to a situation where no one approves of the budget process. We believe this is extremely risky and irresponsible toward the people and the economy.”

The country needs an up-to-date budget that reflects the upcoming changes, Zafirov stressed.

“We declare that we will participate actively in the discussions within the BSP, will hold meetings with trade unions and employers when necessary, but we will firmly defend the social policies set out in the budget. This is our red line. We call on employer organisations to stand on the side of ordinary people and not to insist on freezing wages. Bulgaria cannot have a strong economy if working people remain poor. There can be no market if people cannot afford the products offered on it.”

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, entry into the eurozone requires social protection, not pressure to freeze incomes.

“Bulgaria needs predictability, stability and, above all, social responsibility — not chaos, improvisation or decisions made under pressure. At this critical historical moment, the country needs leadership and a clear sense of responsibility in order to be guided through the difficulties that lie ahead.”

