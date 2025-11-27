БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
БСП намекна, че може да преосмисли участието си в...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на...
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
Борисов: Диалогът между работодатели и синдикати е...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бедствено положение в Петричко заради обилните валежи...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
НИМХ с предупреждение за опасно време в Западна и Южна...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Правителството оттегля проектобюджета
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Борисов разпореди Бюджет 2026 да бъде изтеглен
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Socialist Party Hinted It May Reconsider Its Participation in the Government

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
EN
Запази

Zafirov: The postponement of the budget procedure puts all social policies at serious risk

бсп намекна преосмисли участието управлението
Снимка: BTA

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed serious concern over the postponement of the 2026 budget procedure, warning that the delay endangers key social policies.

Speaking at a briefing at the party headquarters on Pozitano 20 on November 27, Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Anastas Zafirov said the decision to defer the budget, made by the Council for Joint Governance, leaves essential social programmes exposed.

"At a time when our country needs stability, predictability, and protection for citizens, the postponement of the 2026 budget raises serious concern," Zafirov said. "The full withdrawal of the budget would mean there would be no funds for salaries, maternity support, pensions, aid to young families, or the financing of critical systems and social policies agreed upon and included in the budget," said Anatas Zafirov.

He announced that a joint meeting had been held between the Executive Bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the BSP Coalition Council.

“We state the following: the complete withdrawal of the 2026 budget would mean that there will be no funds for salaries, maternity benefits, pensions, support for young families, financing of key public systems, and all social policies that have been agreed upon and included in the draft budget. All of them would be put at risk.”

The 2026 draft budget is the most socially oriented budget ever prepared in Bulgaria, Zafirov emphasised. According to him, the financial plan ensures real income growth and protection of the dignity of Bulgarian citizens and the working poor.

“This budget should serve as a shield in conditions of inflation, uncertainty and, above all, as protection for the people ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. We have made concrete commitments to Bulgarian citizens. Fulfilling them and stabilizing the country were the reasons we agreed to participate in this governing formula. There can be no compromises regarding incomes, families, pensions, people’s health and dignity. If we are unable to fulfil these commitments and continue the social policies, BSP – United Left will reconsider its participation in the government. There is a real threat that next year Bulgaria could enter a regime of so-called ‘12th budgets’ — a model we saw for several consecutive years, which led to a situation where no one approves of the budget process. We believe this is extremely risky and irresponsible toward the people and the economy.”

The country needs an up-to-date budget that reflects the upcoming changes, Zafirov stressed.

“We declare that we will participate actively in the discussions within the BSP, will hold meetings with trade unions and employers when necessary, but we will firmly defend the social policies set out in the budget. This is our red line. We call on employer organisations to stand on the side of ordinary people and not to insist on freezing wages. Bulgaria cannot have a strong economy if working people remain poor. There can be no market if people cannot afford the products offered on it.”

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, entry into the eurozone requires social protection, not pressure to freeze incomes.

“Bulgaria needs predictability, stability and, above all, social responsibility — not chaos, improvisation or decisions made under pressure. At this critical historical moment, the country needs leadership and a clear sense of responsibility in order to be guided through the difficulties that lie ahead.”

Government Withdraws Draft Budget

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Протестът срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание ескалира, има ранени полицаи (ВИДЕО)
1
Протестът срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание ескалира, има...
Ивайло Мирчев: При протест с 30 000 души се изпращат провокатори. Основното не са сблъсъците
2
Ивайло Мирчев: При протест с 30 000 души се изпращат провокатори....
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на бебе с 1 000 000 левкоцита
3
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на бебе с 1...
Борисов разпореди Бюджет 2026 да бъде изтеглен
4
Борисов разпореди Бюджет 2026 да бъде изтеглен
Нощ на напрежение пред парламента: Ескалация, блокада и ранени полицаи
5
Нощ на напрежение пред парламента: Ескалация, блокада и ранени полицаи
Парламентът събра кворум от втория опит
6
Парламентът събра кворум от втория опит

Най-четени

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
2
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през банкомат, ще имам ли такси?
3
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през...
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
4
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
5
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
6
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...

More from: Politics

'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski: 'No One Will Take Power through the Streets'
'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski: 'No One Will Take Power through the Streets'
MECH Leader Radostin Vasilev: “It Is Clear to Everyone that Ivelin Mihaylov Is a Fraudster.” MECH Leader Radostin Vasilev: “It Is Clear to Everyone that Ivelin Mihaylov Is a Fraudster.”
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
‘Velechие’ Leader Ivellin Mihaylov Calls Anti-Corruption Raid “Harassment” ‘Velechие’ Leader Ivellin Mihaylov Calls Anti-Corruption Raid “Harassment”
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Dialogue Between Employers and Trade Unions Restored, GERB Leader Says Dialogue Between Employers and Trade Unions Restored, GERB Leader Says
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Government Withdraws Draft Budget Government Withdraws Draft Budget
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov Ordered 2026 State Budget Draft to Be Withdrawn GERB Leader Borissov Ordered 2026 State Budget Draft to Be Withdrawn
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена зона в София
Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена зона в София
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Обрат в позицията: Властта изтегли проектобюджета и възстанови диалога със синдикати и работодатели (ОБЗОР) Обрат в позицията: Властта изтегли проектобюджета и възстанови диалога със синдикати и работодатели (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:32 мин.
У нас
БСП намекна, че може да преосмисли участието си в управлението БСП намекна, че може да преосмисли участието си в управлението
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев от ареста Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев от ареста
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
35 л/кв. м дъжд: Наводнени къщи, улици и мостове в района на Петрич...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Путин с условия за край на войната, но няма да говори с ЕС
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Съдът назначи нова автотехническа експертиза по делото за смъртта...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на бебе с 1...
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ