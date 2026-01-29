БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Поскъпването на синя и зелена зона в София няма да е от утре
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Заместник-омбудсманът Мария Филипова е готова да стане...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
След 5 часа бурни дебати: Парламентът прие на първо...
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
Отменят грипната епидемия в Бургаска област
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Върховният административен съд реши да върне поскъпването...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Велислава Делчева отказа да е служебен премиер:...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
"Времето изтича!" - Тръмп с ултиматум към Иран,...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
1438 евро е необходимият месечен доход за издръжка на...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
"Лукойл" се е съгласил да продаде...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Шофьорът, причинил катастрофата край Телиш, има множество...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia City Council Considers Waiving Waste Collection Fees

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
EN
Запази
кризата боклука пореден уикенд доброволци почистват различни райони софия

The waste collection crisis in Sofia is once again at the centre of discussion at today’s regular meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council, January 29.

Council members are scheduled to review several reports calling for residents in the most affected areas to be exempted from paying municipal waste collection fees.

Currently, waste collection in the Lyulin and Krasno Selo districts is being carried out by the municipal company 'Sofecstroy'.

However, in the Slatina and Poduyane districts, which do not have a formal waste collection contract, rubbish is being collected by the Sofia Waste Treatment Enterprise.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
1
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
Шофьорът, причинил катастрофата край Телиш, има множество предишни нарушения
2
Шофьорът, причинил катастрофата край Телиш, има множество предишни...
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
3
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
1438 евро е необходимият месечен доход за издръжка на живота на тричленно семейство
4
1438 евро е необходимият месечен доход за издръжка на живота на...
Консултациите за служебен премиер продължават
5
Консултациите за служебен премиер продължават
Колеги скърбят за д-р Костадинов след фатален инцидент край Телиш
6
Колеги скърбят за д-р Костадинов след фатален инцидент край Телиш

Най-четени

Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
1
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
2
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
3
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен бряг Цветан Костадинов (СНИМКИ)
4
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
5
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
6
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...

More from: Bulgaria

Sofia Municipality to Cut 50 Jobs in Municipal Revenue Directorate, Including Pregnant Employee, Councillor Says
Sofia Municipality to Cut 50 Jobs in Municipal Revenue Directorate, Including Pregnant Employee, Councillor Says
Monthly Cost of Living for a Family of Three Reaches €1,438, Says Trade Union Monthly Cost of Living for a Family of Three Reaches €1,438, Says Trade Union
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Consumer Protection Commission Reminds: From 1 February Payments Can Be Made Only in Euros Consumer Protection Commission Reminds: From 1 February Payments Can Be Made Only in Euros
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Sixteen Arrested in Bulgaria-Led Operation Against Illegal Migration, Europol-Coordinated Sixteen Arrested in Bulgaria-Led Operation Against Illegal Migration, Europol-Coordinated
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Supreme Administrative Court Reinstates Higher Parking Charges in Sofia with Retroactive Effect Supreme Administrative Court Reinstates Higher Parking Charges in Sofia with Retroactive Effect
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Sharp Cold Snap Begins, Snow Expected on Sunday Sharp Cold Snap Begins, Snow Expected on Sunday
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Поскъпването на синя и зелена зона в София няма да е от утре
Поскъпването на синя и зелена зона в София няма да е от утре
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Заместник-омбудсманът Мария Филипова е готова да стане служебен премиер Заместник-омбудсманът Мария Филипова е готова да стане служебен премиер
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Политика
Отменят грипната епидемия в Бургаска област Отменят грипната епидемия в Бургаска област
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Регионални
След 5 часа бурни дебати: Парламентът прие на първо четене да се ограничат секциите в държави извън ЕС до 20 След 5 часа бурни дебати: Парламентът прие на първо четене да се ограничат секциите в държави извън ЕС до 20
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
У нас
Велислава Делчева отказа да е служебен премиер: Омбудсманът няма...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
"Времето изтича!" - Тръмп с ултиматум към Иран, отговорът...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
По света
КЗП напомня: От 1 февруари не можем да плащаме в левове, а само в евро
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
"Лукойл" се е съгласил да продаде чуждестранните си...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Икономика
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ