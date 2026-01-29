Sofia City Council Considers Waiving Waste Collection Fees

The waste collection crisis in Sofia is once again at the centre of discussion at today’s regular meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council, January 29.

Council members are scheduled to review several reports calling for residents in the most affected areas to be exempted from paying municipal waste collection fees.

Currently, waste collection in the Lyulin and Krasno Selo districts is being carried out by the municipal company 'Sofecstroy'.

However, in the Slatina and Poduyane districts, which do not have a formal waste collection contract, rubbish is being collected by the Sofia Waste Treatment Enterprise.