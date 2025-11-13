Sofia City Council to Vote on Higher Parking Fees and Expansion of Paid Zones

The Sofia City Council is set to decide on a proposal to increase the cost of paid parking and expand both the blue and green parking zones. Prices and coverage areas are expected to double, while traditional paper parking tickets will be phased out.

It remains unclear whether the council will also approve the introduction of a red zone for the city’s central area or a weekend yellow zone. Under the new plan, paid parking zones would operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the blue zone extending its operation to Sundays as well.

City officials estimate that the changes could bring in between 40 and 50 million BGN in additional annual revenue. The funds will be invested in the construction of new parking facilities and improvements to Sofia’s transport infrastructure.