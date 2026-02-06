Sofia Introduces Paid Parking at Two Metro “Park and Ride” Lots to Curb Abuse

The heavy traffic in Sofia and widespread misuse of the city’s free parking provisions have prompted authorities to change the operation of two “park and ride” facilities. From 16 February, the car parks at the "Vasil Levski Sradium” and “James Bourchier” metro stations will become fully paid, with hourly fees and monthly subscription options.

Until now, these car parks operated under a “Park and Ride” scheme, allowing free parking for commuters who validated a public transport card or ticket. However, Sofia Municipality says the system no longer serves its intended purpose.

“These car parks are no longer on the city’s periphery and cannot fulfil their role as buffer zones,” said Viktor Chaushev, Deputy Mayor for Transport. “Our inspections revealed widespread abuse: many users are not continuing their journey by public transport but are instead using the car parks as cheap, convenient central parking.” “We have cases where people enter, validate 10–15 tickets, and leave. These are most likely employees of nearby companies who are using this method to secure free parking,” said Chaushev.

The Sofia City Council is putting an end to abuses of the “Park and Ride” system. According to the municipality, such practices disadvantage genuine users and make the service unfair. Following the changes, the two car parks will operate as standard paid facilities:

Hourly parking: €2 per hour.

Monthly subscription (from 1 March):

€184 for the “Vasil Levski Stadium” car park;

€140 for the “James Bourchier” car park.

“With a monthly subscription, the cost comes to around €6 per day – considerably less than the city’s blue zone. Furthermore, we are talking about a covered, secure, and heated car park with a guaranteed space,” explained the deputy mayor.

For those who genuinely use the “Park and Ride” scheme, the municipality directs them to the remaining buffer car parks at the city outskirts – including “Tsarigradsko Shose”, “Beli Dunav”, “Business Park” and others.

“The conditions there remain the same – access with a public transport card and combined travel,” Chaushev clarified.

Revenues from the paid car parks will go to the Centre for Urban Mobility and will be used for the maintenance of the car parks themselves, investment in transport and parking infrastructure, and the development of public transport.

“This reform is not just about raising funds. It is a package of measures, including reinvesting into the local neighbourhoods,” the deputy mayor emphasised.

The change forms part of Sofia City Council’s broader efforts to manage traffic in the capital – a topic that is certain to continue in the months ahead.