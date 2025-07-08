БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Municipality Provides Information about Traffic Changes Via the Waze app

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Запази
столичната община предоставя информация промени движението приложението waze
Снимка: БГНЕС

Sofia Municipality is now providing information about planned traffic changes through the Waze app, according to a statement from the Municipality’s press office.

Initiated by the Bulgarian Waze map editing community, the Directorate for Traffic Management and Analysis at Sofia Municipality now shares advance information on upcoming road closures and traffic changes with Waze map editors. Previously, citizens could only access such updates via the Municipality’s official website. Changes were added to the app by volunteers after they had been published online, often causing delays.

Now, all active closures are available in the mobile app and online at https://www.waze.com/bg/live-map. For major events or extended construction works, users will also receive automatic notifications directly in the app.

In addition to informing drivers, the Waze for Cities program includes an analytics module that enables monitoring of specific sections and routes in the city. This tool helps analyse traffic delays and congestion, which Sofia Municipality plans to use to further improve traffic organisation.

In June, the Municipality launched the process of developing a new General Traffic Management Plan (GTMP) for all populated areas within its jurisdiction. A public procurement procedure is now underway to select a contractor. The plan aims to optimize urban traffic flow, study key patterns in transport and passenger movement, review traffic regulations, and identify conflict zones in order to eliminate them.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Силен вятър, временно захлаждане и валежи тази вечер и утре
3
Силен вятър, временно захлаждане и валежи тази вечер и утре
Европейският парламент одобри влизането на България в еврозоната
4
Европейският парламент одобри влизането на България в еврозоната
Задържаха кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев
5
Задържаха кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
6
Спортно лято с БНТ 3

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
2
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
3
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
4
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
5
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
6
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"

More from: Bulgaria

Education Minister Meets with Sofia University Students Amid Tuition Fee Hike Concerns
Education Minister Meets with Sofia University Students Amid Tuition Fee Hike Concerns
Fire Broke Out in a Forest between Rudozem and Madan Fire Broke Out in a Forest between Rudozem and Madan
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Protest in the Centre of Sofia Against the Euro Adoption in Bulgaria (photos) Protest in the Centre of Sofia Against the Euro Adoption in Bulgaria (photos)
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Fire in Pine Forest Near Palatovo Village Has Been Put Out Fire in Pine Forest Near Palatovo Village Has Been Put Out
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Large Wildfire Breaks Out near Arbanasi, Helicopter Joins Firefighting Efforts Large Wildfire Breaks Out near Arbanasi, Helicopter Joins Firefighting Efforts
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Political Reactions Following the Decision that Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone Political Reactions Following the Decision that Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.

Водещи новини

България стана 21-вата страна в еврозоната (ОБЗОР)
България стана 21-вата страна в еврозоната (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
У нас
Кметът на Варна и двама общински съветници са отведени за разпит от Антикорупционната комисия Кметът на Варна и двама общински съветници са отведени за разпит от Антикорупционната комисия
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Домашен арест за шофьора, убил трима, след като се вряза с колата си в заведение в Разград Домашен арест за шофьора, убил трима, след като се вряза с колата си в заведение в Разград
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
500 дка обхвана огънят край Арбанаси, гасенето продължава 500 дка обхвана огънят край Арбанаси, гасенето продължава
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Силно "да" за България: ЕП ни даде "зелена...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
По света
Делото за смъртта на Сияна продължава с разпит на свидетели на 30 юли
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
У нас
Добре дошла, България! Съвeтът на ЕС поздрави страната ни за...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
ГЕРБ с равносметка за пътя, пречките и заслугите за влизането на...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ