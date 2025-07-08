Sofia Municipality Provides Information about Traffic Changes Via the Waze app

Sofia Municipality is now providing information about planned traffic changes through the Waze app, according to a statement from the Municipality’s press office.

Initiated by the Bulgarian Waze map editing community, the Directorate for Traffic Management and Analysis at Sofia Municipality now shares advance information on upcoming road closures and traffic changes with Waze map editors. Previously, citizens could only access such updates via the Municipality’s official website. Changes were added to the app by volunteers after they had been published online, often causing delays.

Now, all active closures are available in the mobile app and online at https://www.waze.com/bg/live-map. For major events or extended construction works, users will also receive automatic notifications directly in the app.

In addition to informing drivers, the Waze for Cities program includes an analytics module that enables monitoring of specific sections and routes in the city. This tool helps analyse traffic delays and congestion, which Sofia Municipality plans to use to further improve traffic organisation.

In June, the Municipality launched the process of developing a new General Traffic Management Plan (GTMP) for all populated areas within its jurisdiction. A public procurement procedure is now underway to select a contractor. The plan aims to optimize urban traffic flow, study key patterns in transport and passenger movement, review traffic regulations, and identify conflict zones in order to eliminate them.