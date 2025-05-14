Sofia Was Left Without Ground Public Transport until 12.00 noon on Wednesday as Workers Protest

An eight-hour strike by ground public transport workers brought much of Sofia's transport to a halt. The sector announced that following the protest, a headquarters meeting would be held to determine their next steps.

"The salary is BGN 1,800 net. That is the starting pay for all workers who do not work overtime. The figures Mayor Vasil Terziev mentions — BGN 3,600, BGN 4,600 — include overtime and accumulated years of service."

"Young people are coming, but they can't stand the pressure, the pay is insufficient". "We demand an increase of BGN 400 to the base salary for all 7,000 transport workers, BGN 500 in the following year, and BGN 600 in 2027. We do not agree with the mayor's claim that there is no money — funds can always be found."

"A salary of BGN 1,800–2,000 is not enough. No one wants to come and work; there are no cleaners, no staff. These people work in conditions unworthy of their profession."

Ivan Ivanov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: "The Ministry of Finance, through the 2025 State Budget Act and the Road Transport Act, funds activities related to transportation, but it does not finance personnel expenses. It is entirely the responsibility of the Mayor of Sofia Municipality to take the necessary actions and measures to ensure the financing of wages in the capital's public transport system. This can be done either by offsetting these funds against own revenues or through transitional balances. According to the budget of Sofia Municipality as of March 31, 2025, the municipal surplus amounts to BGN 638 million."

In connection with the blocking of road public transport in the capital, Metropolitan EAD said that they will operate additional four underground trains on Lines M1, M2 and M4, as well as two additional trains on Line M3.