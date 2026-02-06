БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Staff Shortages Put More Than 2,200 Nursery Places in Sofia at Risk of Closure

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Запази

Currently there is a shortage of 300 nurses in kindergartens in the capital

844 деца приети ясли градини софия
Снимка: илюстративна

Over 2,200 nursery places in Sofia are at risk of closure if nurses of retirement age stop working. Under current legislation, each nursery group must have at least two nurses; if there is a shortage, one may be replaced by a teacher appointed to the role of nurse. This requirement has made the positions difficult to fill. The question remains: how can existing nursery groups continue to operate while waiting for new kindergartens to be built?

At Sofia’s 8th Kindergarten, there are three nursery groups attended by 69 children. There is currently no shortage of nurses, but the critical issue is their age. The youngest is 62, and the oldest is 80. Antonia Doneva, a nurse who has devoted her life to children, is 70 years old. Although officially retired, she continues to work.

Antonia Doneva – Nurse: “Children who need nursery care are getting younger, while the nurses are getting older, but somehow we complement each other. It would be sad for me to stay at home, but one day I will want to rest – there is a limit. You cannot stay here your entire life, but children will always be in my heart.”

Velichka Popova – Director, 8th Kindergarten “Prof. Dr Elka Petrova”: “At some point, if these women decide to stop working, I don’t think we will be able to find younger replacements.”

Currently, every nursery group is required to have two nurses. In the event of a shortage, a teacher may be appointed as a second nurse, but in the position of nurse.

Desislava Zhelyazkova – Deputy Mayor for Education, Sofia Municipality: “This makes the role unattractive, as people do not accrue seniority in the profession. If only nurses over 70 leave the system, more than 2,000 children in Sofia could be left without nursery care. We are constantly closing nursery groups due to a lack of staff. This year, even fewer nursery places will be available in the general allocation – this is a real threat.”

Kindergarten directors are questioning whether children in nursery groups need to be cared for by nurses, and the Sofia Municipality is calling for regulatory changes.

Desislava Zhelyazkova: “Nursery care should move from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Education and be delivered primarily by pedagogical specialists. The nurses currently working in nurseries have a role in school and kindergarten medical offices.”

Velichka Popova: “Anyone with a degree in early childhood education could manage. Periodic first aid training is provided for all staff.”

At present, Sofia’s kindergartens are short of 300 nurses.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Нови детайли по случая "Петрохан": 15-годишно момче е заедно с издирвания Ивайло Калушев
1
Нови детайли по случая "Петрохан": 15-годишно момче е...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: МВР започва вътрешна проверка
2
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: МВР започва вътрешна проверка
Полицаи са беседвали с бащата на момчето, което е с Ивайло Калушев
3
Полицаи са беседвали с бащата на момчето, което е с Ивайло Калушев
Бащата на изчезналото момче пред БНТ: Спокоен съм – познавам човека, с когото е синът ми
4
Бащата на изчезналото момче пред БНТ: Спокоен съм – познавам...
Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия месец
5
Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
2
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
3
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Частна фондация финансирала дейността на издирвания от полицията Ивайло Калушев
4
Частна фондация финансирала дейността на издирвания от полицията...
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
5
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Митов разпореди проверка на организацията, свързана със случая "Петрохан"
6
Митов разпореди проверка на организацията, свързана със случая...

More from: Bulgaria

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann Speaks to Students at Sofia University
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann Speaks to Students at Sofia University
How Easy Is It to Hack a Surveillance Camera — and Who Benefits from It? How Easy Is It to Hack a Surveillance Camera — and Who Benefits from It?
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Prosecutor's Office Reacts to Remarks by Central Election Commission Chair Prosecutor's Office Reacts to Remarks by Central Election Commission Chair
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
President to Bulgarian Athletes Participating in the 25th Winter Olympic Games: The Whole of Bulgaria Is With You President to Bulgarian Athletes Participating in the 25th Winter Olympic Games: The Whole of Bulgaria Is With You
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
CPC: Higher Electricity Bills Unrelated to Euro Adoption CPC: Higher Electricity Bills Unrelated to Euro Adoption
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Издирването на Калушев: Полицията проверила къща в странджанското село Българи
Издирването на Калушев: Полицията проверила къща в странджанското...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия месец Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия месец
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Съдът потвърди гаранцията от 8000 евро за шофьора, причинил тежката катастрофа край Телиш Съдът потвърди гаранцията от 8000 евро за шофьора, причинил тежката катастрофа край Телиш
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Церемония по откриването на Зимните олимпийски игри (ГАЛЕРИЯ) Церемония по откриването на Зимните олимпийски игри (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Спорт
Колко трудно се разбива камера за виденаблюдение и кой има полза от...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Децата и социалните мрежи: Възможно ли е да се затвори...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
ЕК предлага 20-и пакет от санкции срещу Русия
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
За първи път от 12-дневната война САЩ и Иран обсъждат ядрената...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ