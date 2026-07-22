Strong Winds Overturn Lorry on Sub-Balkan Road (PHOTOS)

A heavy goods vehicle overturned this afternoon on the Sub-Balkan Road, in the section between Maglizh and the village of Dabovo. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured in the incident.

The emergency call was received shortly after 3:30 p.m. The main cause of the crash is believed to have been sudden and extremely strong gusts of wind in the area.

The driver told police officers who arrived at the scene that, during one of the powerful gusts, the trailer suddenly began to sway, causing the lorry to lose stability and come to a stop across the road.

Work to remove the heavy vehicle from the scene is ongoing.

Photos: Ivan Yanev