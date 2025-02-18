НОВИНИ
Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia

временно управляващ посолството сащ софия сюзън фалатко
Снимка: US Embassy in Sofia
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
22:44, 18.02.2025
Career diplomat from the U.S. State Department, Susan Falatko, arrived in Sofia on February 18 to assume the role of Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria.

Prior to this appointment, her professional experience includes positions such as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia; Director of the Office for Southeast Europe (Western Balkans) at the State Department in Washington, D.C.; Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Port Louis, Mauritius; and Head of Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda. She has also served in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Geneva, Switzerland; Havana, Cuba; and Bamako, Mali.

Falatko holds master’s degrees from the National Defense University and George Washington University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa.

With Susan Falatko's appointment as Chargé d’Affaires, H. Martin McDowell resumes his duties as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy.

