SUV Crashes Into Car and Traffic Light in Central Plovdiv

A serious road accident occurred in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv in the night, when an SUV hit another car before crashing into a street light and coming to a stop on a pedestrian walkway. The incident took place at around 3am, police told BNT on October 31.

No people were injured.

The driver of the SUV has been detained at the city’s Second Police Station. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The junction where the collision happened — at the intersection of Ruski Boulevard and Gladstone Street — is one of the busiest in the city during the day.