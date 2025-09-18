Temporary Traffic Changes in Sofia on 22 September for European Mobility Week 2025 and Car-Free Day

The organisation of traffic in Sofia will be temporarily changed on 22 September for the European Commission’s initiative European Mobility Week 2025 and Car-Free Day, the Sofia Municipality has announced.

From 03:00 to 20:00, stopping and parking of vehicles will be prohibited on Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd. in the section between Sveta Nedelya Square and Hristo Botev Blvd.

From 08:00 to 20:00, entry of vehicles will be prohibited in the zone bounded by: Todor Alexandrov Blvd. (between Hristo Botev Blvd. and Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd.); Knyaz Aleksandar Dondukov Blvd. (between Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd. and Malko Tarnovo St.); Moskovska St.; 11th August St. (between Moskovska St. and St. Alexander Nevsky Square); Oborishte St. (between 11th August St. and Vasil Levski Blvd.); Vasil Levski Blvd. (between Oborishte St. and Gen. Parensov St.); Gen. Parensov St. (between Tsar Shishman St. and Vasil Levski Blvd.); Tsar Shishman St. (between Gen. Parensov St. and Han Krum St.); Han Krum St. (between Tsar Shishman St. and William Gladstone St.); William Gladstone St. (between Angel Kanchev St. and Tsar Shishman St.); Angel Kanchev St. (between William Gladstone St. and Ivan Denkoglu St.); Ivan Denkoglu St. (between Angel Kanchev St. and Tsar Asen St.); Tsar Asen St. (between Ivan Denkoglu St. and Alabin St.); Alabin St. (between Tsar Asen St. and Lavelle St.); Lavelle St. (between Alabin St. and Positano St.); Positano St. (between Lavelle St. and Hristo Botev Blvd.); and Hristo Botev Blvd. (between Positano St. and Todor Alexandrov Blvd.).

Exceptions will apply to boundary streets and boulevards, vehicles serving officially coordinated municipal events, ceremonial occasions (such as weddings and christenings), residents’ vehicles, and public transport.

At 11:00, a cycling procession will take place along the following route: from Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd. (between Hristo Botev Blvd. and Sveta Nedelya Square), along Vitosha Blvd., right onto Todor Alexandrov Blvd., Knyaz Aleksandar Dondukov Blvd., right onto Vasil Levski Blvd., left onto Yanko Sakazov Blvd., right onto Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. to Orlov Most Square, along Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Vasil Levski Blvd., Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd., right onto Hristo Botev Blvd., and right onto Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd. (finishing point).

The Sofia Directorate of the Interior will provide security and deploy posts for traffic control and regulation.