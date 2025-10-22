БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът остави в ареста 15-годишния младеж, убил свой...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Президентът Радев върна за ново обсъждане част от...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Митов за побоя над бившия зам. градски прокурор на София:...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Борисов и Пеевски си стиснаха ръцете: "ДПС - Ново...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Tensions in Parliament Over the 2026 State Budget

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The opposition accused the ruling coalition of deliberately delaying the presentation of the draft financial framework, GERB leader Boyko Borissov assured that the deadlines will be met

ротация стабилност заработи парламентът

Tensions rose in the corridors of Parliament over the 2026 state budget. The opposition accused the ruling coalition of deliberately delaying the presentation of the draft financial framework due to internal disagreements and the growing issue of national debt. GERB leader Boyko Borissov, however, assured that all deadlines would be met.

According to the timetable approved by the Council of Ministers, the draft budget should have been presented and discussed by the Tripartite Council as early as 10 October, adopted by the government on 15 October and entered for discussion in parliament by the end of the month. The gap in deadlines has grated ruling and opposition parties.

According to the schedule approved by the Council of Ministers, the draft budget was to be discussed by the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation on 10 October, adopted by the government on 15 October, and submitted to Parliament by the end of the month. The delay has sparked a fresh round of confrontation between the government and the opposition.

Representatives of 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB) criticised the ruling majority for underestimating the complexity of the process and falling behind schedule.

Assen Vassilev, chair of 'We Continue the Change':

“If they are only now starting to piece together the macro framework of the budget and make the tough political decisions, this procedure will almost certainly be delayed. This is not an accounting exercise. We need to see precisely what is written in the budget in order to make meaningful proposals. The fact that the parameters of the budget are only now being discussed within the governing coalition is deeply concerning.”

The nationalist party 'Vazrazhdane' accused the government of deliberately stalling the budget process because it cannot resolve the issue of rising public debt, which they claim will reach 18.9 billion BGN by the end of the year.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Vazrazhdane:

“The major problem remains the budget, because we still have no draft document — a precedent in the past 35 years. Never before has a Council of Ministers failed to meet its own timetable, which set a 15 October deadline.”

According to MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), the budget has been turned into a tool to guarantee support to the cabinet.

Radostin Vassilev, leader of MECH:

“I said that the glue holding this government together would be the budget. Last Thursday I told you that Boyko Borissov, the political showman, would return to Parliament, say something completely different, and then sit down to draft a budget with Delyan Peevski’s allies from the MRF—a new beginning, as he calls it.”

According to Velichie MP Krasimira Katincharova, the delay in submitting the budget is a clear sign of divisions within the governing majority:

“The mere fact that the budget has not yet been submitted shows that the ruling ‘mafia' party is not even sure whether it wants Bulgaria to join the eurozone or not.”

GERB leader Boyko Borissov insisted that the deadlines for drafting and presenting the budget would be observed and urged politicians not to use the issue for partisan gain:

“From today onwards, after having secured a parliamentary majority for the government and for Rosen Zhelyazkov, without causing any harm, the four parties must now sit down and agree on the budget to ensure we have 121 votes. I don’t know how to put it any more clearly.”

The 2026 budget will be the first in Bulgaria’s history to be drafted in euros.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Борисов и Пеевски си стиснаха ръцете: "ДПС - Ново начало" отказва участие в изпълнителната власт
1
Борисов и Пеевски си стиснаха ръцете: "ДПС - Ново начало"...
Изоставени след потопа в Елените - "никой не си мърда пръста"
2
Изоставени след потопа в Елените - "никой не си мърда...
Свръхинтелигентният самотник: "Валиумният изнасилвач" получи 9 години затвор
3
Свръхинтелигентният самотник: "Валиумният изнасилвач"...
Заседание на Народното събрание
4
Заседание на Народното събрание
"Беше я страх": Трагичната хронология на едно тройно убийство
5
"Беше я страх": Трагичната хронология на едно тройно...
Президентът Радев върна за ново обсъждане част от измененията в Закона за ДАР
6
Президентът Радев върна за ново обсъждане част от измененията в...

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
3
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
4
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си и сестра си
5
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си...
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
6
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева

More from: Politics

Rule of Law in Bulgaria Discussed in European Parliament Debate
Rule of Law in Bulgaria Discussed in European Parliament Debate
President Radev Returned Part of the Amendments to State Intelligence Agency Act for Further Consideration President Radev Returned Part of the Amendments to State Intelligence Agency Act for Further Consideration
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria: A captured state cannot be ‘reformatted’ – it must be liberated! We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria: A captured state cannot be ‘reformatted’ – it must be liberated!
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
GERB and "MRF- New Beginning" Agree Not to Change the Current Form of Support for the Government - Political Reactions and Comments GERB and "MRF- New Beginning" Agree Not to Change the Current Form of Support for the Government - Political Reactions and Comments
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
Borissov and Peevski Agree Not to Change the Current Form of Support for the Government: 'MRF - New Beginning' Declines Participation in the Executive Branch Borissov and Peevski Agree Not to Change the Current Form of Support for the Government: 'MRF - New Beginning' Declines Participation in the Executive Branch
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
MRF–New Beginning Seeks Solution to Curb Food Price Speculation MRF–New Beginning Seeks Solution to Curb Food Price Speculation
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Съдът остави в ареста 15-годишния младеж, убил свой връстник в мола
Съдът остави в ареста 15-годишния младеж, убил свой връстник в мола
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Поляризиран дебат в Европейския парламент за върховенството на закона в България (ОБЗОР) Поляризиран дебат в Европейския парламент за върховенството на закона в България (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
По света
Заради кражба в ябълкова градина НКЖИ уволни 10 служители Заради кражба в ябълкова градина НКЖИ уволни 10 служители
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Над 40 000 фалшиви евро иззе полицията в София само за два дни Над 40 000 фалшиви евро иззе полицията в София само за два дни
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Двама журналисти в затвора получиха наградата "Сахаров"
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
ГЕРБ-СДС и "ДПС - Ново начало" се обявиха за пълен мандат...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Политика
Тройното убийство: Няма данни 25-годишният Фахри да е психичноболен
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Стрелба в Белград: Атакуван е палатков лагер на привърженици на Вучич
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ