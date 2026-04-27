БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
КНСБ: Ръстът на цените на храните изпреварва доходите в...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова свиква Народното събрание в...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Tensions in We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria: Will the Alliance Remain United Without a Signed Coalition Agreement?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
EN
Запази
последен работен ден народното събрание ndash свършиха депутати вия парламент

Tensions are rising within the We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria alliance after We Continue the Change declined to sign a coalition agreement with Democratic Bulgaria to transform the alliance into a single political entity.

Against this backdrop, there is still no clear answer as to whether the parliamentary group will remain unified in the 52nd National Assembly.

Speaking on Bulgarian National Television’s morning programme on April 27, co-chair of Yes, Bulgaria!, Ivaylo Mirchev, once again explained why they insist on a coalition agreement with We Continue the Change.

Ivaylo Mirchev: “We proposed a common political entity, followed by a roadmap for achieving it. But first, we need to sign a coalition agreement for the 52nd National Assembly so that we can be an effective opposition—this is also what our voters expect.”

Nikolay Denkov explained why We Continue the Change does not agree with Democratic Bulgaria’s proposal.

Nikolay Denkov – We Continue the Change: “There is such a possibility—an agreement can be made between parliamentary groups. We and Democratic Bulgaria have differences, and that is clear to anyone following the political process closely.

There are two options. One is to merge the two parties into one and create a unified political entity with a common identity. However, this could lead to a process we have seen many times before—namely, closing ourselves within the so-called urban right, where some 6–7 per cent have their political representation.

We Continue the Change has always said that we are a centrist, not a right-wing party. We want to be a national formation with representation in all major towns and among people across the whole of Bulgaria. All of this requires a different approach.”

Mirchev defended the proposal for a single political entity.

Ivaylo Mirchev – Yes, Bulgaria!: “When people vote for a political force, they want to see a clear political subject with clear leadership that can govern the country.”

On the future of the parliamentary group, Denkov added:

“As stipulated in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, this will be decided by the MPs. That is the mandate we received yesterday from our national council meeting, so when we gather the MPs, we will discuss it and decide.

I want to say clearly that some are trying to create unnecessary drama around our relations. We are different parties that have coalition agreements, have had such agreements before, and have them now—for example, for nominating a joint presidential candidate. We will fully participate in this process and there will be further coalition agreements.”

We Continue the Change also recalled that it has already signed agreements with Democratic Bulgaria on specific policies, with another expected soon for the nomination of a common presidential candidate.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
1
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
Конкурсът „Евровизия“ завладява цяла Виена
2
Конкурсът „Евровизия“ завладява цяла Виена
Нови цени за издаване на лични карти и паспорти
3
Нови цени за издаване на лични карти и паспорти
Иран с ново предложение за Ормузкия проток
4
Иран с ново предложение за Ормузкия проток
След успешна трансплантация и дълго лечение: Изписаха бебето с 1 000 000 левкоцити
5
След успешна трансплантация и дълго лечение: Изписаха бебето с 1...
КНСБ: Ръстът на цените на храните изпреварва доходите в България
6
КНСБ: Ръстът на цените на храните изпреварва доходите в България

Най-четени

След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно замърсяване и на първо по облъчване на хората
1
След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно...
Трагедия край Малко Търново: Двама загинали и много ранени при тежък инцидент с автобус (СНИМКИ)
2
Трагедия край Малко Търново: Двама загинали и много ранени при...
Аделина Радева беше наградена в конкурса „БГ модна икона 2026“
3
Аделина Радева беше наградена в конкурса „БГ модна икона...
Бойко Борисов: Българският народ е уморен да слуша оправданията на партиите, затова даде подкрепа на Радев
4
Бойко Борисов: Българският народ е уморен да слуша оправданията на...
"Прогресивна България" влиза със 131 депутати в 52-рото Народно събрание
5
"Прогресивна България" влиза със 131 депутати в 52-рото...
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
6
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп

More from: Politics

Parties in 52nd Parliament Agree Seating Layout and Office Distribution Ahead of First Sitting
Parties in 52nd Parliament Agree Seating Layout and Office Distribution Ahead of First Sitting
President Iotova to Convene the New Parliament on Thursday President Iotova to Convene the New Parliament on Thursday
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
Andrey Gyurov Tipped as Presidential Candidate from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” Alliance Andrey Gyurov Tipped as Presidential Candidate from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” Alliance
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
European Investment Bank Gives High Praise to Burgas Children’s Hospital European Investment Bank Gives High Praise to Burgas Children’s Hospital
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
President Iotova: Violence Against Political Leaders and Democratic Institutions Is Absolutely Unacceptable President Iotova: Violence Against Political Leaders and Democratic Institutions Is Absolutely Unacceptable
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Election Commission Announces the 240 MPs in Bulgaria’s New Parliament Election Commission Announces the 240 MPs in Bulgaria’s New Parliament
Чете се за: 10:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Как ще бъдат разпределени местата в 52-рото Народно събрание?
Как ще бъдат разпределени местата в 52-рото Народно събрание?
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Президентът Йотова за новия парламент: Очакваме много смели и бързи решения Президентът Йотова за новия парламент: Очакваме много смели и бързи решения
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
ЕК: България поиска отлагане на срокове по ПВУ ЕК: България поиска отлагане на срокове по ПВУ
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
По света
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Разбиха престъпна група за пране на пари: Иззети са 600 000 евро,...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
След успешна трансплантация и дълго лечение: Изписаха бебето с 1...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
"Самотен вълк", критик на Тръмп: Кой е стрелецът от...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
Сергей Станишев за съдбата на БСП: Не можем да се сърдим на Радев...
Чете се за: 06:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ