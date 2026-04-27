Tensions in We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria: Will the Alliance Remain United Without a Signed Coalition Agreement?

Tensions are rising within the We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria alliance after We Continue the Change declined to sign a coalition agreement with Democratic Bulgaria to transform the alliance into a single political entity.

Against this backdrop, there is still no clear answer as to whether the parliamentary group will remain unified in the 52nd National Assembly.

Speaking on Bulgarian National Television’s morning programme on April 27, co-chair of Yes, Bulgaria!, Ivaylo Mirchev, once again explained why they insist on a coalition agreement with We Continue the Change.

Ivaylo Mirchev: “We proposed a common political entity, followed by a roadmap for achieving it. But first, we need to sign a coalition agreement for the 52nd National Assembly so that we can be an effective opposition—this is also what our voters expect.”

Nikolay Denkov explained why We Continue the Change does not agree with Democratic Bulgaria’s proposal.

Nikolay Denkov – We Continue the Change: “There is such a possibility—an agreement can be made between parliamentary groups. We and Democratic Bulgaria have differences, and that is clear to anyone following the political process closely. There are two options. One is to merge the two parties into one and create a unified political entity with a common identity. However, this could lead to a process we have seen many times before—namely, closing ourselves within the so-called urban right, where some 6–7 per cent have their political representation. We Continue the Change has always said that we are a centrist, not a right-wing party. We want to be a national formation with representation in all major towns and among people across the whole of Bulgaria. All of this requires a different approach.”

Mirchev defended the proposal for a single political entity.

Ivaylo Mirchev – Yes, Bulgaria!: “When people vote for a political force, they want to see a clear political subject with clear leadership that can govern the country.” On the future of the parliamentary group, Denkov added: “As stipulated in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, this will be decided by the MPs. That is the mandate we received yesterday from our national council meeting, so when we gather the MPs, we will discuss it and decide. I want to say clearly that some are trying to create unnecessary drama around our relations. We are different parties that have coalition agreements, have had such agreements before, and have them now—for example, for nominating a joint presidential candidate. We will fully participate in this process and there will be further coalition agreements.”

We Continue the Change also recalled that it has already signed agreements with Democratic Bulgaria on specific policies, with another expected soon for the nomination of a common presidential candidate.