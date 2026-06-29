The "Baba Alino" Scandal: Suspect Arrested Following the Raid in the Primorski District Released on Signature Bond

The District Court in the coastal city of Varna has released on a signature bond 49-year-old Stanislav Radev, who was detained at the end of last week over document-related offences in the so-called “Baba Alino” case.

The owner of KYB, Oleg Nezvorov, has stated that the corporation continues to operate and is cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, viewers have signalled that the building housing KYB’s office has been listed for sale. Our team in Varna checked the facts.

The District Prosecutor’s Office has requested the detention of Stanislav Radev. According to the prosecution, he prepared geodetic surveys on the basis of which certificates of tolerance were subsequently issued.

Prosecutors claim that more than 70 of the certificates were issued without buildings actually existing on the properties.

Oleg Nevzorov Was Interviewed As a Witness In Connection with the Illegal Construction in Baba Alino

BNT: Regarding these 70, does this person have any involvement?

Marin Donchev, prosecutor in the case: In some cases, yes.

– There were no buildings and yet he issued false documents, is that correct?

– Yes.” Ivan Tomov, defence lawyer for the accused, said: “I also heard what the prosecution is saying, but this is a process of establishing facts in the case. It is a process of determining whether the documents are authentic and who compiled them.”

The Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lyubomir Nikolov, announced that between 2019 and 2023, 1,170 certificates of tolerance were issued in the Primorski district, and in around 120 cases there are indications that the buildings concerned were constructed only a few years ago.

Lyubomir Nikolov, acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior: “This means that the declarations completed by their owners are false. Therefore, in the course of pre-trial proceedings, quite interesting facts are expected to be established.”

According to Nikolov, the problem is sufficiently serious to consider legislative changes and the criminalisation of illegal construction.

No charges have yet been brought against Oleg Nezvorov. He issued an address to investors and property owners, stating:

Oleg Nezvorov: “Both personally and my team are openly cooperating with state and local institutions. It is important for us that every issue related to the projects is examined objectively, and that an accurate and legally correct assessment of the situation is made.”

The Municipality of Varna clarified that it has inspected construction projects linked to the company KUB and Oleg Nezvorov, and will continue to do so, as well as assisting investigative authorities with information.

Meanwhile, an advertisement has appeared on a Varna website for free listings offering the property in which offices and a restaurant of the corporation are located. The owners have put the entire three-storey building up for sale.

The Municipality of Varna clarified that it has inspected construction projects linked to the company KUB and Oleg Nezvorov, and will continue to do so, as well as assisting investigative authorities with information.

Meanwhile, an advertisement has appeared on a Varna website for free listings offering the property in which offices and a restaurant of the corporation are located. The owners have put the entire three-storey building up for sale.