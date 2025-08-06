The Breakdown That Left Veliko Tarnovo and Several nearby Villages without Water Has Been Fixed

The breakdown that left Veliko Tarnovo and several villages in the region without water this morning has been fixed, the mayor of the municipality, Daniel Panov, announced on his Facebook page. The malfunction that left Veliko Tarnovo and several surrounding villages without water this morning has been resolved, announced Mayor Daniel Panov on his official Facebook page. The issue was resolved much earlier than the deadline initially announced by the regional water utility company "Yovkovtsi". According to Mayor Panov, the provision of additional heavy machinery significantly contributed to the rapid resolution of the problem.

The normal water supply to Veliko Tarnovo and the villages of Samovodene, Belyakovets, Shemshevo, Ledenik, Pushevo, Momin gather, Vetrintsi, Balvan, Novo Selo, Emen is now restored.

Initially, it was announced that the damage would leave several settlements without water until the end of the day, but the quick identification of the damaged section and prompt action led to a successful outcome.