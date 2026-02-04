БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
The Bulgarian Connection in the Epstein Files

Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
EN
Public documents show that his interest in Bulgaria spans at least 13 years.

The word “Bulgaria” appears 264 times in the declassified documents from the Epstein case. It has already emerged that there is a Bulgarian connection – at the request of the financier in the United States, models from a Bulgarian agency were reportedly sent.

“- What are you – a third-tier sexual predator?
Jeffrey Epstein: First tier. The lowest.

- The lowest. But a criminal.
Jeffrey Epstein: Yeah."

Jeffrey Epstein is alleged to have built his network of influence by collecting compromising material on well-known figures. He was accused of using underage girls for sexual offences.

The Epstein case: Models from a Bulgarian agency were reportedly sent to the US at the request of the businessman

His interest in Bulgaria can be traced in public documents over at least 13 years. In 2004, two plane tickets for two Bulgarian women provide the first trace – Evtimova travelled from Sofia to New York, Cherneva from New York to Sofia and back. It is unclear whether they knew each other, but both reservations were paid for by Epstein. A year later, another two tickets appear – someone whose name is redacted travelled from New York to Sofia and back, again at Epstein’s expense.

"- Is your money dirty money?
JEFFREY EPSTEIN: If I may...
- Just answer the question - is your money dirty?
Jeffrey Epstein: No, it's not. Because I earned it."

Five years later, in 2010, Daniel Siad, a close associate of Epstein, came to Bulgaria. He reported that he had contacted a modelling agency that could provide models – Next One, which no longer exists.

“Jean-Luc and I will see those he would like to send to New York. Actually, they all dream of going to the United States.”

This is what the agency’s website looked like in 2010, when Epstein received a link to review the girls. Some were underage. A year later, Siad returned to Bulgaria to establish further contacts. Shortly before him, another associate of the financier, Alena, had also visited.

In early 2011, Epstein and Daniel Siad exchanged emails discussing a Bulgarian doctor, most likely a plastic surgeon, with whom they reportedly had a signed contract. In the context of real estate transactions in 2012, Epstein mentions the name Vasilev with two question marks. Months later, Siad returned to Sofia, this time engaging with contacts at a higher level.

“Hello, Jeffrey. I’m here with the Princess; she invited me to meet with government officials.”

In 2013, Epstein was invited to visit Jamaica, where he was reportedly promised long-legged Bulgarian beauties. In 2017, the name of Prince Kiril appears in an email related to an event associated with the BAFTA awards. The royal family denied to BNT that they knew Epstein or had attended the event.

At the end of 2017, Epstein asked what was happening with the Bulgarian and that he valued him or something Bulgarian. In 2019, Epstein was arrested for child trafficking and sexual offences.

Victims of the Epstein dossiers – information removed from a website following the exposure of identities

“- Do you think you are the devil himself?
Jeffrey Epstein: No, but I have a good mirror.”

