The "Bulgarian Escobar" and his associate Chorata arrested in a drug bust

Ognian Atanasov, known as the "Bulgarian Escobar" from the village of Topolnitsa near Petrich, and his associate Asen A., nicknamed Chorata from the village of Slivnitsa in the Kresna region, were arrested during a dramatic police operation today, February 18, at a parking lot of a well-known roadside establishment in the village of Gradevo near Simitli (Southwestern Bulgaria).

Over 4 kilogrammes of drugs, initially identified as cocaine, were found in their possession.

The operation, conducted by the General Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime (GDBOP), targetted drug trafficking in Simitli and Kresna.

Along with them, their mules were detained at a restaurant in the "Dalgata Mahala" area in Simitli, one of whom is involved in business activities in Blagoevgrad.

