The police officers who guided a 12-year-old girl—who yesterday prevented a serious accident on the Struma Highway after her mother lost consciousness behind the wheel—spoke to BNT on June 30.

The child managed to control the moving vehicle, steer it into the emergency lane, and call the emergency number 112. Thanks to her quick and calm reaction, a potentially serious crash was avoided. A patrol from the “Traffic Police” in Pernik arrived at the scene minutes later.

When officers reached the vehicle at kilometre 14 of the “Struma” motorway, it had already stopped in the emergency lane.

“To our great relief, the car had already pulled over into the emergency lane. We immediately ran to the mother and child. The mother was conscious but had difficulty communicating, and the little girl was very frightened,” said Denis Cholev, squad commander in the Traffic Police Sector at the Pernik Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

According to the officer, the girl explained that during the journey from Sofia to Pernik, her mother suddenly lost consciousness.

“The child was seated in the front passenger seat and took control of the vehicle, holding the steering wheel with her left hand. She then remembered to press the car’s start-stop button. The engine was switched off, but the car continued to move by inertia. She managed to guide the vehicle into the emergency lane,” Cholev explained.

He emphasized that throughout the incident the girl was in contact with the 112 emergency call centre.

“The most astonishing thing is that while carrying out all these actions, the child maintained contact with 112. Thanks to this connection, we were also receiving information about what was happening.”

According to Cholev, the girl could not explain how she knew what to do.

“She probably reacted purely instinctively. She remained calm in a situation in which many adults would have panicked.”

Finally, the girl leaned over and pressed the car’s brake pedal.

His colleague, Veselin Stefanov, an officer from the Pernik Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry, added that the initial information received by the team had been very limited.

We received a signal that a 12-year-old child was driving a white car because the mother had fallen ill. We headed to the scene expecting the worst. The child is a hero.”

According to him, in such cases police officers are always prepared for a serious incident.

“With the heavy traffic on the motorway and the increasing number of road accidents, we always expect the worst. Fortunately, this case ended without any injuries. When we arrived, we secured the vehicle, and the emergency medical teams responded very quickly.”

Stefanov said that the police’s main task upon arrival was to calm the child.

“The girl was very frightened. We kept talking to her continuously so she could feel calmer. After that, the medical teams examined both her and her mother.”

Both officers are categorical that the 12-year-old’s reaction prevented a serious tragedy. The child showed exceptional composure and saved not only her mother’s life, but also the lives of all other road users.