The Director of Burgas Water Utility Has Been Detained

More than ten people have been detained by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) at the Burgas Water and Sewerage Company (ViK-Burgas). Those detained include the company's director and the heads of several regional divisions. The operation is linked to alleged corruption practices.

Officers from GDBOP entered the headquarters of Water and Sewerage Company in the cosatl city of Burgas shortly before 9:00 a.m. this morning, July 3. The operation lasted nearly seven hours, during which a large quantity of documentation was seized. Offices used by members of the company's senior management were searched.

According to BNT, 13 people had been detained by the afternoon, including the director of the Burgas utility, Tsvetan Mirchev. Among the other detainees are managers of the company's regional offices across Burgas Province. According to our information, the operation is connected to an investigation into the signing of documents containing false information relating to fictitious work carried out under a public procurement contract.

At around 4:00 p.m., GDBOP officers left the building and escorted the Deputy Director of the Water and Sewerage company, Plamena Zhecheva, for questioning.

BNT: "Can you tell us what they are investigating?" Plamena Zhecheva: "It is in connection with public procurement contracts. For boreholes." BNT: "What is the investigation about? Fictitious repair works?" Plamena Zhecheva: "I cannot tell you. I am not aware. I have not been informed."

At this stage, neither GDBOP nor the Prosecutor's Office has provided official information. It should be recalled that last week the director of the Nesebar Water and Sewerage Company was detained in a car carrying a €8,000 bribe.