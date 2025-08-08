The Fire in the Shumen Plateau Is Extinguished

The fire in the area of the Shumen Plateau, which broke out last night, has been extinguished. The blaze affected 20 decares of pine forest located in a difficult-to-access area. According to unofficial reports from eyewitnesses, the fire was caused by children playing with firecrackers.

Playing with firecrackers caused the fire in the Shumen Plateau, representatives of the nature park said.

Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly, but six firefighting teams, volunteers, and water deliveries via tankers helped bring the flames under control. An overhead high-voltage power line also runs above the fire site, which further complicated the situation.

Chief Inspector Krasimir Kolev from the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection – Shumen said: “The greatest difficulty was accessing the actual location due to the significant elevation changes and the very challenging terrain. The fire site can only be reached via hiking trails.”

Dozens of volunteers assisted the firefighters. The Shumen Municipality provided water tankers, as there was insufficient water pressure from the hydrant used.

Miroslav Stefanov, volunteer:"There was a lot of fire, thick smoke, a lot of fallen trees burning".

The cause of the fire is once again attributed to human negligence.

Volunteer Milen Dobrev added:

“To be honest, many people were upset. It’s very careless if the fire was indeed started by children playing with fireworks, as we heard. I want to thank all the citizens of Shumen who came to help, especially the young people.”

The Fire Department and Shumen Municipality expressed their gratitude to all residents who took part in extinguishing the fire.