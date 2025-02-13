The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.

On February 11, the world marked the 90th anniversary of the birth of Bulgarian-born visual artist Christo. A series of events around the globe will celebrate 30 years since the "Wrapped Reichstag" and 40 years since the "Wrapped Pont Neuf."

The celebrations began on February 12th and mark two decades since the "Gates" project was unveiled in Central Park, New York.

Exactly 20 years ago, the "Saffron Gates" were unveiled here. The monumental project in Central Park was viewed by over 4 million visitors. The memory is still alive today. A special interactive experience recreates the unique views in the park, while the Shed Gallery showcases the creation process of the "Gates" and the artists' connection with the city.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude loved to say:



"We didn’t immigrate to America, we immigrated to New York."

The couple arrived in the city from Paris in 1964 and lived there until the end of their lives. The artists were inspired by its scale, its energy, and the culture of walking. However, over six decades in the "Big Apple," they were only able to realize the "Gates" project in Central Park, which took them more than 20 years of battling for permits.

Now, New York is paying tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude, whom it considers iconic. A major exhibition was opened on February 12 at the Shed Gallery, displaying preparatory paintings, drawings, and scale models that Christo made for "The Gates."

Visitors will also see drawings and collages of unrealized projects by the artists, for which they never received approval, but were inspired by the city. These works depict how Christo envisioned wrapped skyscrapers or a boulevard in front of the "MoMA" gallery, blocked with barrels.

And another special surprise made possible by new technologies. Through a special mobile app by "Bloomberg Connects," visitors to Central Park will have thr oportunity to see on their phones exactly what the "Saffron Gates" looked like and where they were placed 20 years ago.

