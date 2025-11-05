The New Underground Trains Arrived in Sofia (see pics and video)

The new underground trains have arrived in Sofia, the "Metropolitan" company announced on November 5.

The new trains will replace the oldest Russian-built trains operating on lines 1, 2 and 4 of the underground in Sofia. They will also help reduce headways on Line 2 once the new “Pancho Vladigerov” station—located between “Slivnitsa” and “Obelya”—enters service.

Each new train consists of four carriages, with a total length of 79.1 metres and a weight of 116,300 kg. The maximum operating speed is 90 km/h.

The interior is designed as a single, open space, allowing full passage between carriages. The trains accommodate up to 762 passengers and feature designated areas for people with reduced mobility, as well as space for prams and bicycles.