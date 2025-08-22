БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The President of the ECB Christine Lagarde Welcomes the Design of the Bulgarian €2 Coin

Exciting news for Bulgaria and the euro area, says European Central Bank President

лагард ецб повиши лихвите март
Снимка: BGNES

The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has welcomed the design of Bulgaria’s €2 coin.

“Exciting news for Bulgaria and the eurozone! Take a first look at the design for Bulgaria’s €2 coin,” Lagarde wrote in a Facebook post on August 22.

She noted that, although we’ll have to wait a little longer to see these coins in circulation, this preview offers a glimpse of the beautiful national side chosen by Bulgarska narodna banka, Bulgaria’s national central bank.

"The design is similar to that of the 2 lev coin and features symbols that are deeply rooted in the country’s heritage and cherished by its people,” Lagarde added.

