The President of the ECB Christine Lagarde Welcomes the Design of the Bulgarian €2 Coin

The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has welcomed the design of Bulgaria’s €2 coin.

“Exciting news for Bulgaria and the eurozone! Take a first look at the design for Bulgaria’s €2 coin,” Lagarde wrote in a Facebook post on August 22.

She noted that, although we’ll have to wait a little longer to see these coins in circulation, this preview offers a glimpse of the beautiful national side chosen by Bulgarska narodna banka, Bulgaria’s national central bank.