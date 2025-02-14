НОВИНИ
The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)

зарязаха лозите трифон зарезан снимки
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:45, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Слушай новините днес

The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan (Wine and Vine Day), February 14, was observed across the country.

In many areas, a king of the vineyard was crowned. Water blessings were held for health and fertility.

***

On 14th of February, Bulgarians celebrates the holiday of vine-growers and wine-makers, known as St. Trifon Zarezan (Trifon the Pruner) - the Bulgarian patron saint of vineyards.

Trifon Zarezan is the traditional Bulgarian wine celebration that marks the time of the year when vine-growers trim back their vines.

The holiday marks the dividing line between the outgoing winter and the onset of spring. There are many rituals performed to ensure vitality and fruitfulness.

The first pruning of the vines for the season is the main ritual performed on February 14, when people gather in the vineyards outside the villages.

Men set out to the vineyards to prune the vines, while women bake festive bread loaves in their houses and prepare roast chicken stuffed with rice. They put these and a flask of wine in a woolen bag and see the men to the gate. Women also knead special round loaves - a symbol of the fertile field, and generously hand them out to neighbours and relatives.

Before the pruning begins, men turn to the sun and make the sign of the cross three times. After the first three twigs are cut, they wash them with the red wine, holy water and wood ashes that they had kept since Christmas Eve.

At the end of the day, all get together amongst the vines to feast. They sing songs, drink wine and dance celebrating Saint Trifon, and the end of the winter. The man who harvested most grapes in the year is appointed “King”. Everyone wants to be blessed by him and treat him with their wine. The more wine is poured on that day, the more generous the next harvest is believed to be.

There are many different folklore versions of the way this Day is celebrated in different parts of the country, as well as many different legends about who Trifon was. However, ethnographers are unanimous that the celebrations are rooted in the ancient Dionysus festivities, celebrating Dionysus – the God of Wine, who was known to have taught people everywhere he went, how to grow vines and make wine.

Photos by BTA

The speaker of Parliament, Assoc. Prof, Nataliya Kiselova, took part in the ritual of the vineyard pruning near Lyaskovets.

For the fourth consecutive year, Vice President Iliana Iotova took part in the ritual of vineyard pruning near Suhindol.

