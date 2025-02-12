НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The Verkhovna Rada decides: Ukraine is ready to buy two unused reactors from Belene NPP project

върховната рада реши украйна готова купи двата реактора аец белене
Снимка: БТА/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:16, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed a law that will allow the purchase of the two Russian reactors that Bulgaria was supposed to use for the construction of the Belene Nuclear Power Plant.

The equipment will be used to expand Ukraine's Khmelnitsky plant. The decision was made despite objections from some Members of Parliament against the acquisition of Russian technology.

Days ago, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky technical support and advice on nuclear safety.

Ukraine's goal is to reduce damage to its energy sector, which is often targeted by Russian forces. Bulgaria's Parliament has yet to give final approval to the deal.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine: "This is an important decision that will allow us to strengthen our capacities and reduce the electricity shortage in Ukraine. During these challenging winter months, we managed to import enough electricity from neighbouring countries, but these reactors will allow us to meet our needs domestically. They will also help us lower the price of electricity for citizens."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
19:22, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
 Challenges to beekeepers: Large quantities of imported honey flood the Bulgarian market
Challenges to beekeepers: Large quantities of imported honey flood the Bulgarian market
18:32, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US
Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US
17:48, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 An elderly woman died after being hit by a truck in Sofia
An elderly woman died after being hit by a truck in Sofia
17:40, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 A car crashed into the Sofia - Kulata train at a level crossing
A car crashed into the Sofia - Kulata train at a level crossing
16:46, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 The caretaker government had proposed a law on non-performing loans
The caretaker government had proposed a law on non-performing loans
16:16, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
16:15, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Dangerous trend: 13-year-old girl saved after excessive Paracetamol intake
Dangerous trend: 13-year-old girl saved after excessive Paracetamol intake
15:22, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 EC takes Bulgaria to court for failing to transpose the Directive on Non-Performing Loans
EC takes Bulgaria to court for failing to transpose the Directive on Non-Performing Loans
15:13, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Major breakdown leaves customers without heating and hot water in 9 districts in Sofia
Major breakdown leaves customers without heating and hot water in 9 districts in Sofia
14:49, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
 Parliament approves complete ban on vaping at first reading
Parliament approves complete ban on vaping at first reading
13:38, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
 Landslide hinders traffic in the direction of Troyan
Landslide hinders traffic in the direction of Troyan
21:13, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
The caretaker government had proposed a law on non-performing loans
The caretaker government had proposed a law on non-performing loans
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
Dangerous trend: 13-year-old girl saved after excessive Paracetamol intake
Dangerous trend: 13-year-old girl saved after excessive Paracetamol intake
EC takes Bulgaria to court for failing to transpose the Directive on Non-Performing Loans
EC takes Bulgaria to court for failing to transpose the Directive on Non-Performing Loans
Major breakdown leaves customers without heating and hot water in 9 districts in Sofia
Major breakdown leaves customers without heating and hot water in 9 districts in Sofia
Топ 24
Най-четени
Отново на студено: Голяма авария спира парното и топлата вода в 9 столични квартала
Отново на студено: Голяма авария спира парното и топлата вода в 9...
Мъж загина при катастрофа на Подбалканския път
Мъж загина при катастрофа на Подбалканския път
ЕК предава България на съд заради законодателството за необслужваните кредити
ЕК предава България на съд заради законодателството за...
Пълна забрана за продажба на вейпове одобри парламентът на първо четене
Пълна забрана за продажба на вейпове одобри парламентът на първо...
Върховната Рада реши: Украйна е готова да купи двата реактора за АЕЦ "Белене"
Върховната Рада реши: Украйна е готова да купи двата реактора за...
Кола се вряза във влака София - Кулата на жп прелез
Кола се вряза във влака София - Кулата на жп прелез
Ледена сряда с температури от минус 14° до 8°
Ледена сряда с температури от минус 14° до 8°
Коза Ностра на прицел: Най-голямата полицейска операция в Палермо от 1984 година
Коза Ностра на прицел: Най-голямата полицейска операция в Палермо...
Опасна мода: Спасиха 13-годишно момиче след прекомерна употреба на парацетамол в Пазарджик
Опасна мода: Спасиха 13-годишно момиче след прекомерна употреба на...
МВнР: Заради стачка утре отменят всички полети на летище Завентем и Шарлероа в Белгия
МВнР: Заради стачка утре отменят всички полети на летище Завентем и Шарлероа в Белгия
Леонид Шейнгезихт достигна полуфиналите на двойки на турнир във Валенсия
Леонид Шейнгезихт достигна полуфиналите на двойки на турнир във Валенсия