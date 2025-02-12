The Verkhovna Rada decides: Ukraine is ready to buy two unused reactors from Belene NPP project

Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed a law that will allow the purchase of the two Russian reactors that Bulgaria was supposed to use for the construction of the Belene Nuclear Power Plant.

The equipment will be used to expand Ukraine's Khmelnitsky plant. The decision was made despite objections from some Members of Parliament against the acquisition of Russian technology.

Days ago, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky technical support and advice on nuclear safety.

Ukraine's goal is to reduce damage to its energy sector, which is often targeted by Russian forces. Bulgaria's Parliament has yet to give final approval to the deal.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine: "This is an important decision that will allow us to strengthen our capacities and reduce the electricity shortage in Ukraine. During these challenging winter months, we managed to import enough electricity from neighbouring countries, but these reactors will allow us to meet our needs domestically. They will also help us lower the price of electricity for citizens."

