Three Charged After Crackdown on One of the Biggest Torrent Sites in Bulgaria

Three people have been charged following a coordinated operation by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office, the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP–Interior Ministry), the US Department of Homeland Security and the US Department of Justice. The operation targeted individuals involved in crimes against intellectual property on the internet.

The suspects are accused of creating and maintaining platforms for the illegal sharing of copyrighted content.

Four people have been detained in connection with the shutdown of some of the biggest torrent websites in Bulgaria.

Details of the anti-piracy operation were presented by representatives of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office, the National Investigative Service, the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime and the State Agency for National Security.

The operation was carried out with the support of Europol.

