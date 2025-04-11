БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Three of the injured in Kočani fire treated in Bulgaria have been discharged from hospitals in Plovdiv and Varna

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
изписаха трима пострадали кочани лекуваха болници пловдив варна
Снимка: archive

Three of the individuals injured in the Kočani nightclub fire in North Macedonia and hospitalised in Bulgaria have been discharged from hospitals in Plovdiv and Varna. This was confirmed by the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv and the Military Medical Academy, which includes in its structure the general hospital in Varna. Each facility had admitted three patients following the incident.

One of the patients at “St. George” University Hospital was discharged yesterday. The condition of the other two remains stable, and they have been moved out of intensive care.

Of the three patients hospitalised in the hospital in Varna, two were discharged several days ago, while the third continues to receive treatment.

A few days earlier, four patients treated at "Pirogov" emergency hospital in Sofia had also been discharged, while another four remain under medical care.

In March, a fire broke out during an indoor concert in the town of Kočani, North Macedonia, injuring nearly 200 people and claiming 61 lives. Several of the injured were transferred abroad for medical treatment, with 14 of them being admitted to hospitals in Bulgaria. Among them was a 15-year-old girl, the sister of one of the injured, who was hospitalised at Pirogov for burns but was released shortly afterward.

