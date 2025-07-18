БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Thunderstorm in the District of Pleven: Fallen Trees, Damage to Cars and Roofs (photos)

There were partial power outages in several settlements, no roads closed

Branches and whole trees have fallen after yesterday's (July 17) thunderstorm in the district of Pleven (Northern Bulgaria). Vehicles and house roofs were damaged in the town of Slavyanovo.

There were partial power outages in several settlements, with only the residents of the village of Bohot still without electricity at present. No roads have been closed.

Work continues on clearing fallen branches and trees, while a municipal team from Pleven has begun on-site inspections to assess the damage caused by the storm.

