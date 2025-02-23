TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment

“What happened today (February 22) in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but shameful, hooligan acts, vandalism and embarrassment. Thankfully, Bulgaria is a member of the EU,” There Is Such a People (TISP) leader Slavi Trifonov wrote in a post on Facebook. “Acts like this embarrass us in front of everyone: ourselves, and unfortunately the whole of Europe. There can be no other treatment of the perpetrators of such acts than the full severity of the law,” Trifonov said.

***

Six people were arrested after tensions escalated outside the Sofia office of the European Commission during a protest, organized by "Vazrazhdane" party, on Saturday, February 22. Ten police officers were injured.

Supporters of "Vazrazhdane", protesting against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, threw red paint, eggs and firecrackers at the building and the door of the office was set alight.

