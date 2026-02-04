TISP Would Not Support This Year’s Budget Proposed by Outgoing Government

There is no support from “There Is Such a People” for the 2026 regular state budget, submitted by the outgoing government at the end of 2025.

“No, ultimately this government fell because of the budget, didn’t it?” Toshko Yordanov, head of the 'There Is such a People' parliamentary group, told reporters after consultations with President Iliyana Iotova on February 4. “We Continue the Change — Democratic Bulgaria, including the former occupant of this building [President Rumen Radev, 2017–2026], including ‘Vazrazhdane’ and the others — they explained how bad the budget was and that it shouldn’t pass because it would bring the country into trouble,” Yordanov added. “We complied with the demands, and now there are consequences. Those who brought down the budget and the regular government must bear the consequences,” the 'There Is such a People' MP said. Earlier today, 'BSP – United Left' proposed that Parliament review the 2026 budget.

According to Yordanov, “the cost of the government’s fall is €2.5 billion.” These are the funds Bulgaria risks losing under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. “To access them, legislative changes are required, and without a functioning parliament and majority, no changes can be made. The deadline expires in August this year,” he said.

Yordanov also revealed that he had spoken last night with the head of the Competition Protection Commission, and they identified distortions in the market.

“Asen Vasilev, Bozhidar Bozhanov, Ivaylo Mirchev, Kostadin Kostadinov, Petar Petrov, Tzoncho Ganev — they bear full responsibility for the current situation,” Yordanov said.

On the topic of the five individuals who expressed readiness to serve as caretaker prime minister, 'There Is Such a People' MP Stanislav Balabanov said there are two candidates who are closely tied to political parties: Andrey Gyurov, deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (DB), and Dimitar Glavchev, head of the Audit Office (GERB).

Source: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)



