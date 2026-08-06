Traffic Fully Restored on Trakia Motorway After Wildfire

Traffic has been fully restored in both directions on the Trakia Motorway near the 69km mark after the road was closed because of a wildfire near the turn-off for Velingrad.

Shortly before 8.00pm, traffic heading towards Sofia was allowed to resume. Around an hour later, the motorway was also reopened in the direction of Burgas.

The restriction on lorries weighing more than 12 tonnes travelling towards Plovdiv on the Trakia Motorway has also been lifted.

Battle Against Wildfire in The Area of Trakia Motorway Continues for More Than Eight Hours

Individual hotspots are being brought under control in stages and are now being extinguished, said Miroslav Stoyanov, spokesperson for the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior. Firefighting operations are ongoing.