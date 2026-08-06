Traffic Jams on Detour Routes Following Fire near Trakia Motorway: 'Momin Prohod' Literally Paralysed

Because of the fire, traffic on the Trakia motorway is being redirected via alternative routes – both for drivers travelling from Burgas towards Sofia and for those coming from the seaside heading to the capital.

Due to the traffic changes, the narrow “Momin Prohod” is literally paralysed. Dozens of lorries and hundreds of frustrated drivers are trying to make their way through the section.

Second 'Cougar' Helicopter Joined the Firefighting Efforts on Trakia Motorway

The traffic jam stretches for kilometres. The BNT team is positioned at the 43rd kilometre of the Trakia motorway, as the long queue of vehicles is preventing access closer to Momin Prohod.

At the Ihtiman exit, all traffic leaves the motorway and is redirected towards Kostenets and Belovo, before rejoining the Trakia motorway near Pazardzhik.

This is the diversion route being used by motorists to avoid the fire area.

Traffic today is extremely heavy. More than 2,000 vehicles per hour are passing through the section. Among those waiting are many migrant workers travelling abroad, foreign drivers and Bulgarian motorists who have found themselves trapped in the congestion.

The alternative road is narrow, and traffic is moving extremely slowly. Passing between two heavy goods vehicles is particularly difficult.

Despite temperatures exceeding 35C, lorry traffic has not been suspended, although according to the requirements of the Road Infrastructure Agency this should have been done.

Police patrols are continuously monitoring the motorway emergency lane to ensure it remains clear. It is needed for the firefighting teams operating at the scene, as well as for emergency vehicles.

Some drivers have expressed frustration over yet another serious disruption on the Trakia motorway.

“We have been here for nearly 40 minutes, maybe even an hour. We have probably moved around 200 metres at most.”

“The alternative route is through Kostenets or through Muhovo. But when I checked the map, both roads were overloaded.”

“We do not even know what is happening because we are stuck in the traffic jam.”

“We will wait, what else can we do? The important thing is for the fire to be put out.”

Many drivers had not been informed about the cause of the congestion. There are also numerous foreign motorists among them, looking for information about what is happening.

Although the fire is around 20–25 kilometres away from the location where the BNT team is reporting, smoke is already visible beyond the mountain ridge.

The situation on Trakia motorway remains difficult. Drivers who have the option are advised to postpone their journey or choose an alternative route.







