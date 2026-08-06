Second 'Cougar' Helicopter Joined the Firefighting Efforts on Trakia Motorway

A second Cougar helicopter has joined the firefighting efforts against the forest fire burning in the land area of the village of Slavovitsa, Pazardzhik region, near the 69th kilometre of Trakia motorway.

The involvement of military personnel was requested by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection at the Ministry of Interior.

The fire near the 69th kilometre of Trakia motorway broke out earlier today, August 6, close to the exit for Velingrad. The blaze spread through dry grass and vineyards. Firefighters, as well as volunteer teams from Belovo, Bratsigovo, Panagyurishte and Strelcha, joined the efforts to contain the flames.

Because of the fire, traffic on the motorway in the area has temporarily been restricted, as has the exit towards Septemvri at the Tserovo road junction.



