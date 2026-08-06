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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Lorry Traffic to Be Restricted on Trakia and Struma Motorways and Through Kresna Gorge During Friday and Sunday Peak Hours

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Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
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To improve road safety, the movement of heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes will be temporarily restricted in both directions on the Trakia and Struma motorways, as well as along the I-1 road through the Kresna Gorge, between the Simitli interchange (km 376) and the Kulata border crossing, Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced.

The temporary traffic measure is intended to reduce the risk of accidents caused by unsafe overtaking and prevent long queues of heavy trucks during peak travel periods.

The restrictions will apply:

  • Friday, 7 August: from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, 9 August: from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Heavy goods vehicles travelling to and from Burgas will be able to use the I-6 Sub-Balkan Road as an alternative route.

For traffic to and from the Kulata border crossing, the designated diversion runs via:

  • Road II-19 from Simitli to Gotse Delchev,
  • Road III-198 from Gotse Delchev to Chuchuligovo,
  • Road III-1981 to Kulata and vice versa.

Drivers may also use other sections of Bulgaria's national road network, subject to existing traffic regulations.

The restrictions do not apply to:

  • public passenger transport,
  • vehicles carrying dangerous goods (ADR),
  • livestock,
  • perishable food and temperature-controlled cargo,
  • specialised animal disposal vehicles,
  • and road maintenance vehicles.

To ease congestion, a reversible traffic system will also operate on the I-1 road near Simitli.

On Friday, two lanes will be available towards Kulata, with one lane towards Sofia.
On Sunday, two lanes will operate towards Sofia and one lane towards Kulata.
Traffic volumes in the area will be monitored continuously, and the reversible system may also be introduced on the remaining weekend day if necessary.

Drivers can monitor real-time traffic conditions using the interactive traffic map available on the websites of the National Toll Administration and the Road Infrastructure Agency. The map displays traffic volumes over the previous 15 minutes and the past hour, allowing motorists to assess congestion on specific road sections.

RIA also warned that, if air temperatures exceed 35°C, temporary restrictions may additionally be imposed on trucks weighing more than 20 tonnes on certain road sections to protect road surfaces and ensure traffic safety.

During prolonged heat, asphalt temperatures can exceed 60°C, softening the road surface and making it more susceptible to rutting and permanent damage caused by heavy vehicles.

Air and road surface temperatures are monitored continuously by regional road authorities, with any additional restrictions introduced in coordination with the police where necessary.

The agency urged drivers to exercise caution, obey speed limits, avoid dangerous overtaking manoeuvres, and refrain from using motorway emergency lanes to bypass traffic, as doing so can obstruct emergency vehicles responding to incidents.

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