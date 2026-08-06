On 6 August, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord, commemorating one of the most significant events in the earthly life of Jesus Christ.

One day, while the Son of God was preaching in Galilee, in the northern part of Palestine, he went up Mount Tabor with three of his disciples—Peter and the brothers James and John—to pray. He withdrew a short distance from them and began to pray, while the disciples fell asleep.

When they awoke, they saw Jesus transfigured. His face had changed and shone like the sun, and his garments became white as snow. Standing with him were two men, radiant in glory—Moses and Elijah—who were speaking with him about his forthcoming suffering and voluntary death.

Overwhelmed by what he had witnessed, Peter told Jesus that it would be good for them to remain there and suggested making three shelters: one for him, one for Moses and one for Elijah.

Suddenly, a bright cloud overshadowed them all, and a voice from the cloud said:

“This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him!” (Matthew 17:5)

Frightened, the disciples fell face down to the ground. But the Lord came and touched them, saying:

“Rise, and do not be afraid.” (Matthew 17:7)

When they stood up, they saw only Jesus Christ in his ordinary appearance. As they came down the mountain, he instructed them not to tell anyone what they had seen until the Son of Man had risen from the dead.

The disciples heard the voice of God himself, while the appearance of the two prophets, Moses and Elijah, bore witness that Jesus was indeed the one foretold by the prophets. The purpose of this event was to protect the apostles from despair and doubt when they witnessed Christ's suffering, and to strengthen their faith.

Churches across Bulgaria are holding the Divine Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, and grapes are traditionally blessed as part of the feast.