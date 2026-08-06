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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Monastery of the Holy Transfiguration of God Marks Its Patronal Feast

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Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
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Bulgaria marks the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord, one of the most important Orthodox Christian celebrations of the summer. Since early morning, on August 6, people from across the country have gathered at the Preobrazhenski Monastery (Monastery of the Holy Transfiguration of God) near Bulgaria's old capital, Veliko Tarnovo.

As part of the tradition, the celebrations at the monastery began with a solemn Divine Liturgy, led by His Eminence Metropolitan Grigoriy of Veliko Tarnovo.

The monastery, perched on the cliffs between Veliko Tarnovo and Samovodene, is renowned for its architecture, designed by the master builder and sculptor Kolyo Ficheto, and for its unique frescoes painted by Zahari Zograf.

The condition of some of the monastery's buildings has prompted the creation of a documentary film, which today marked the launch of a fundraising campaign for their restoration.

Hristina:"For me, the Transfiguration means that faith will continue to exist. Everyone should carry it deep within their heart."

Yordanka:"This is a great holy place."

Svetoslav Lazarov, author of the documentary about Preobrazhenski Monastery: "The idea for the film came during one of my many visits to the monastery. I noticed that one of the buildings—the one right at the entrance—is in a very poor condition. I would like to encourage people not to turn to religion only when they need it, but at all other times as well, because religion never forgets us. This film is, as you say, the symbolic beginning of this fundraising campaign."

***

Nikola Fichev, commonly known as Kolyo Ficheto, was a Bulgarian National Revival architect, builder and sculptor born in Dryanovo in 1800.

Some of the architectural masterpieces left by renowned Bulgarian architect, master builder and sculptor Kolyo Ficheto (1800-1881) include: the Saint Trinity Church in Svishtov, the Bridge over Dryanovska River in the town of Dryanovo, the St. St. Cyril and Methodius Church and the House with the Monkey in Veliko Tarnovo, the Bridge over Yantra River in Byala, part of the Preobrazhenie Monastery, including its bell belfry, the Covered Bridge in Lovech over the Osam River.

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Zahariy Hristovich Dimitrov (1810–1853), known as Zahari Zograf is a famous Bulgarian painter of the Bulgarian National Revival, noted for his church mural paintings and depictions of icons. He is often regarded as the founder of secular art in Bulgaria due to the introduction of everyday life elements in his work.

His best known icons and frescoes can be seen in different churches and monasteries – the Last Judgement fresco in Bachkovo Monastery, Saints Cyril and Methodius in Troyan Monastery, the Wheel of Life in Monastery of the Transfiguration near Veliko Tarnovo.

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