Trakia Motorway Closed to Traffic near Velingrad Interchange Due to Wildfire

A wildfire near the 69th kilometre of the Trakia Motorway, close to the Velingrad interchange, continues to spread due to high temperatures and strong winds. According to initial information, the blaze started in dry grass before spreading to nearby vineyards.

Firefighters from regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection units are battling the flames, supported by volunteer teams from Belovo, Bratsigovo, Panagyurishte and Strelcha. Additional volunteer crews from Plovdiv are also expected to arrive on site to assist in bringing the fire under control.

To allow firefighting efforts to continue safely and efficiently, the Septemvri exit at the Tserovo interchange has been temporarily closed, as it lies close to the affected area.

Because of heavy smoke and the risk to motorists, Trakia Motorway has been temporarily closed in both directions near the 69th kilometre.

Photos: BTA

Detour routes are as follows: toward Burgas—via the Mirovo interchange; and toward Sofia—via the Gelemenovo interchange at the 89th kilometer.

Firefighters, volunteers and police officers remain at the scene as efforts to contain the blaze continue. The Ministry of the Interior has urged drivers to follow police instructions and use the designated detour routes until traffic is restored.