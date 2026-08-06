Bulgaria, Romania and Spain Sign Agreement for Cross-Border Air Policing

The Air Forces of Bulgaria, Romania and Spain have signed a trilateral technical agreement for the implementation of cross-border operations to protect NATO airspace, the Ministry of Defence announced on August 6.

The document, concluded on the basis of the 2021 agreement between the governments of Bulgaria and Romania, allows the inclusion of fighter aircraft on standby from a third country in cross-border Air Policing operations.

As part of NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence system, Spanish forces stationed in Romania will be able to carry out missions in Romanian airspace and, when necessary, in Bulgarian airspace.

Joint Air Policing missions are part of the Alliance’s measures to guarantee air security for countries on its Eastern Flank and to strengthen collective defence.