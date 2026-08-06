Former Burgas Water Utility Director Detained Again

The former director of Water and Sewerage Company in the coastal city of Burgas (ViK-Burgas), Tsvetan Mirchev, has been detained again. The Burgas District Court is expected to hear the pre-trial detention measure tomorrow. The information was confirmed to BNT by the prosecution service in the Black Sea city.

According to BNT, the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office has charged former ViK–Burgas Executive Director Tsvetan Mirchev and two other employees of the utility company with participation in an organised criminal group, influence peddling and offences committed in public office.

On 3 July, Mirchev was arrested together with ten other employees of the Burgas water utility. He was subsequently released on bail of €2,000.

The Director of Burgas Water Utility Has Been Detained

PM Radev: Ministry of Interior and Security Services Will Step Up Action Against Political Corruption