Tragic Incident in Kyustendil District: Elderly Couple and Their Two Grandchildren Have Gone Missing in the Waters of the Struma River

A tragedy has occurred in the village of Pastukh, Kyustendil district. An elderly family with two grandchildren have disappeared in the waters of the Struma River. Two bodies have been recovered so far. Our team is travelling to the scene of the incident.

Police, fire service teams and volunteers are in the area of the Struma River near the village of Pastukh, Nevestino municipality. The signal concerns the possibility of of other victims, including children, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Police stated that more information will be provided after receiving data from the teams working on site.